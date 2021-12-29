Thailand beats Indonesia 4-0 in 1st leg of AFF Suzuki Cup finals

The first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup finals between Indonesia and Thailand took place on Wednesday (Dec. 29) night at the Singapore National Stadium.

The match ended in a 4-0 victory for Thailand.

Thailand scored an early goal

Thailand led the game with an early goal from skipper Chanathip Songkrasin, after he received a pass from Philip Roller.

That was the only goal in the first half.

About five minutes before half time, Thailand substituted Yusef Elias Dolah out, replacing him with midfielder Pokklaw Anan.

Three more goals in the second half

Indonesia made some changes at the start of the second half, bringing in Evan Dimas, I Kadek Agung Widnyana, and Elkan Baggott.

But moments later, Thailand scored their second goal with another strike from captain Chanatip.

About 15 minutes later, Supachok Sarachat found the back of the net from outside the box, giving Thailand their third goal of the game.

Thailand sealed their victory on the 83rd minute with a goal from Bordin Phala.

Indonesia and Thailand will meet again in the second leg of the finals this Saturday (Jan. 1) at the National Stadium.

Top images via Chanathip's Instagram.