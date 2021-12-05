77-year-old man missing, last seen at Serangoon Garden Estate on Dec. 5

[Editor's note, Dec. 5 9:15 pm: the man has been found.]

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of this 77-year-old man.

Law Kam Ho Stephen was last seen in the vicinity of Chiselhurst Grove, Serangoon Garden Estate on Dec. 5, 2021.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force and Google Maps