Record 76 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 22

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 76 imported cases of Covid-19 infection on Dec. 22.

This sets a new record for the number of imported infections reported in Singapore since the start of the pandemic.

The previous high was 67 imported infections recorded on Dec. 19.

Number of imported cases rising

This new record of 76 imported Covid-19 cases reflects an increasing trend of the number of imported infections reported in Singapore.

Here are the numbers of imported cases reported over the past week, according to MOH:

Dec. 21: 54 Dec. 20: 49 Dec. 19: 67 Dec. 18: 44 Dec. 17: 35 Dec. 16: 31 Dec. 15: 22

335 new Covid-19 infections

MOH also reported 335 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with 245 in the community and 14 in migrant workers' dormitories on Dec. 22.

There were no further details provided about the imported cases, according to MOH's website.

There was also one more death reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 276,720, and a total of 818 Covid-19 deaths.

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.54.

Other updates

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 53 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 6 Critically ill in the ICU: 23 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 52.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 88 per cent Received booster shot: 35 per cent Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

