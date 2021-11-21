Back

Famous Geylang supper spot Yong He opens takeaway kiosk in Toa Payoh to long queues

Guan Zhen Tan | November 21, 2021, 01:50 PM

Popular soy beancurd and youtiao supper spot Yong He Eating House has officially opened their Toa Payoh branch.

Long queues

News of the outlet's opening was shared on the Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places, with customers highlighting long queues.

Photo via Michael Ng/Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

Photo via Michael Ng/Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

Photo via Michael Ng/Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

A queue was also spotted on Sunday (Nov. 21) morning, according to one post:

Screenshot via Shawna Phoon/ Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

Takeaway concept with a limited menu

The outlet is the first of three takeaway spots by the original Yong He Eating House at Geylang, which has been serving up breakfast and supper favourites since 1986.

Mothership understands that the Toa Payoh branch was slated for opening by mid-November.

Two other branches in Sengkang and Jurong West will open over the next few months.

Unlike the original, the takeaway outlets have a much smaller menu that focuses on different types of shaobing (Chinese flatbread) and their signature soy milk.

According to customers who have gone down to the outlet, the soy milk in the Toa Payoh outlet is only served chilled.

Photo via Kelvin Ooi/Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

Photo via Kelvin Ooi/Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

Customers can choose to make it a set meal and will have to wait approximately 5 minutes for their shaobing to be toasted.

Flavours include savoury options such as braised pork with youtiao, or and sweet options such as red bean paste and kaya.

Prices range from 50 cents for youtiao, to S$5.90 for a beef sauce with youtiao combo meal.

Screenshot via Yong He Toast/Facebook

Yong He Toast (Kiosk)

Address: Blk 177 Toa Payoh Central #01-154, Singapore 310177

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 9pm

Website | Facebook page 

Top photo via Kelvin Ooi and Michael Ng/Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group

