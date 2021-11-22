Back

Bright orange flames engulf silver Toyota in Yishun, fire later extinguished by SCDF officers

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jane Zhang | November 22, 2021, 06:22 PM

On the afternoon of Monday (Nov. 22), a silver Toyota Wish was engulfed in flames at the junction of Yishun Avenue 11 and Yishun Central.

In a video shared by a Mothership reader, the car was seen on fire, with a dark plume of smoke billowing into the air above it.

Gif via video courtesy of Mothership reader.

In the video, which was taken from a car passing by the incident site, Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" played in the background while a voice exclaimed, "I don't want to die! Oh f**k!"

SCDF officers extinguished the fire

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it was alerted to the fire at around 2:05pm on Nov. 22.

The SCDF said that the fire involved a car, and was extinguished by the SCDF using two compressed air foam backpacks and a hosereel.

ROADS.sg posted a video on Facebook showing SCDF officers extinguishing the flames.

Gif via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

Gif via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

Here's another angle, as posted by the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante:

Gif via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, and the person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital, the SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 3:04pm, SBS Transit tweeted that its bus services 103 and 806 were being diverted from Yishun Avenue 11 and Yishun Central, and skipping two bus stops, due to an accident.

