Bright orange flames engulf silver Toyota in Yishun, fire later extinguished by SCDF officers

On the afternoon of Monday (Nov. 22), a silver Toyota Wish was engulfed in flames at the junction of Yishun Avenue 11 and Yishun Central.

In a video shared by a Mothership reader, the car was seen on fire, with a dark plume of smoke billowing into the air above it.

In the video, which was taken from a car passing by the incident site, Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" played in the background while a voice exclaimed, "I don't want to die! Oh f**k!"

SCDF officers extinguished the fire

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it was alerted to the fire at around 2:05pm on Nov. 22.

The SCDF said that the fire involved a car, and was extinguished by the SCDF using two compressed air foam backpacks and a hosereel.

ROADS.sg posted a video on Facebook showing SCDF officers extinguishing the flames.

Here's another angle, as posted by the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante:

One person was assessed for minor injuries, and the person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital, the SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 3:04pm, SBS Transit tweeted that its bus services 103 and 806 were being diverted from Yishun Avenue 11 and Yishun Central, and skipping two bus stops, due to an accident.

Please be informed that Services 103 and 806 are being diverted from Yishun Ave 11 & Yishun Central (towards Yishun Interchange) with 2 bus stops skipped (59709 & 59459) due to an accident. https://t.co/zzstAzR8FA — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 22, 2021

