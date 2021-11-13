Back

Xi Jinping & Joe Biden to meet virtually on Nov. 15, 2021

The first one-on-one meeting since Biden took office.

Kayla Wong | November 13, 2021, 11:01 AM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden on Monday morning, Nov. 15 (Singapore time), according to CNBC.

This will be the first time the two leaders are meeting one-on-one since Biden took office in January.

Previously, they had two phone calls, with the latest on Sep. 9, which was initiated by the U.S. after Biden was reportedly frustrated at the lack of progress in bilateral talks with lower-level Chinese officials.

No major announcements to be expected

No major announcement, however, is expected from the meeting

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement they are not seeking "specific deliverables or outcomes", and that the meeting is more to allow the U.S. to set "the terms... of an effective competitive where [they're] in a position to defend [their] values... and those of [their] allies and partners".

In addition, both sides will also discuss ways to work together.

Climate change is one such area. Previously, they issued a joint statement on Nov. 11, where they promised to work together to enhance climate actions to reduce carbon emissions.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday, Nov. 12, Xi pledged that China would open up further to the world economically, while Biden promised to enhance the U.S.' economic engagement with Asia.

Speaking in a video recorded for the forum, Xi also said the region must not return to the tensions of the "Cold War era", and that China wants to avoid confrontation and focus on "positive competition", according to Reuters.

Xi is likely to be referring to U.S. efforts with allies to counter what Washington sees as China's growing military and economic clout in the region.

Examples include the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia, as well as the trilateral Aukus alliance with Australia and the UK.

The two leaders are currently dealing with a number of contentious issues between them, such as trade, the Chinese government's human rights record in Xinjiang and its apparent escalating of tensions with Taiwan.

Top image via Getty Images

Pokémon-themed staycation at Fairmont S'pore with free Nintendo Switch & Pokémon games loan sets

Free merch too.

November 13, 2021, 10:50 AM

Married, middle-aged men more likely to panic sell investments when markets crash. Why?

The importance of learning to embrace ‘manxiety’.

November 13, 2021, 10:21 AM

Udders founders on staying crazy, their cheesy higher purpose, & giving out 21-month 'bonuses'

Most would consider David Yim and Wong Peck Lin to be the successful founders of a ice cream business with 6 shops and 400 retail points, but they are careful not to take themselves too seriously.

November 13, 2021, 09:59 AM

3,099 new Covid-19 cases reported in S’pore on Nov. 12, 14 deaths including 35-year-old

Today's update.

November 12, 2021, 11:56 PM

Christopher Lee launches his own golf apparel brand in Taiwan

The brand is also an acronym of Lee's Chinese name.

November 12, 2021, 10:53 PM

M'sia proposes reopening its borders to foreign visitors by Jan. 1, 2022

Malaysia's total population is over 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

November 12, 2021, 10:15 PM

India asks for US$1 trillion of climate finance, will only submit enhanced emissions targets after COP26

As one of the biggest carbon emitters, India's commitment will be crucial to keeping global warming under control.

November 12, 2021, 09:20 PM

Starbucks S'pore letting you order Taylor Swift's favourite drink from Nov. 13

It's called the ‘Taylor's Version’.

November 12, 2021, 07:52 PM

Penang state govt official wants Penang International Airport to be included in S'pore VTL

There were 107 flights per week from Changi to Penang pre-pandemic.

November 12, 2021, 07:39 PM

Man cuts tongue on glass fragment in Awfully Chocolate tiramisu

The incident had happened on Monday, Nov. 8.

November 12, 2021, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.