Xi Jinping & Joe Biden to meet virtually on Nov. 15, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden on Monday morning, Nov. 15 (Singapore time), according to CNBC.

This will be the first time the two leaders are meeting one-on-one since Biden took office in January.

Previously, they had two phone calls, with the latest on Sep. 9, which was initiated by the U.S. after Biden was reportedly frustrated at the lack of progress in bilateral talks with lower-level Chinese officials.

No major announcements to be expected

No major announcement, however, is expected from the meeting

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement they are not seeking "specific deliverables or outcomes", and that the meeting is more to allow the U.S. to set "the terms... of an effective competitive where [they're] in a position to defend [their] values... and those of [their] allies and partners".

In addition, both sides will also discuss ways to work together.

Climate change is one such area. Previously, they issued a joint statement on Nov. 11, where they promised to work together to enhance climate actions to reduce carbon emissions.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday, Nov. 12, Xi pledged that China would open up further to the world economically, while Biden promised to enhance the U.S.' economic engagement with Asia.

Speaking in a video recorded for the forum, Xi also said the region must not return to the tensions of the "Cold War era", and that China wants to avoid confrontation and focus on "positive competition", according to Reuters.

Xi is likely to be referring to U.S. efforts with allies to counter what Washington sees as China's growing military and economic clout in the region.

Examples include the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia, as well as the trilateral Aukus alliance with Australia and the UK.

The two leaders are currently dealing with a number of contentious issues between them, such as trade, the Chinese government's human rights record in Xinjiang and its apparent escalating of tensions with Taiwan.

