S'pore food company sells 'White Truffle & Dark Chocolate' gelato that’s lower in calories

I’ve always been sceptical about desserts that claim to be lower in calories.

Desserts aren’t meant to be healthy. So if it claims to be, it probably won’t taste good.

But in November 2021, I was introduced to Wunderfood and was proven completely wrong.

For those who aren’t aware, Wunderfood is a Singapore food company that was launched in mid-2021.

It offers a variety of ready-to-eat meals that are halal, healthier, and most importantly, affordable.

One of Wunderfood’s new launches include a White Truffle & Dark Chocolate gelato.

White Truffle & Dark Chocolate gelato (S$18.90)

As Wunderfood had kindly sent me a tub of this gelato, I was able to taste the delicious combination of the savoury white truffles with the slightly sweet and bitter dark chocolate.

But the best part about the gelato, besides its unique flavour, is the fact that it contains only 175.84 calories per serving.

To give you a comparison, a similar tub of ice cream from other brands usually contains 200 or more calories per serving.

Wunderfood has also launched two other new gelato flavours: The Salted Coconut & Mango Swirls and the Blueberry Yogurt.

Salted Coconut & Mango Swirls gelato (S$15.90)

The Salted Coconut & Mango Swirls flavour was inspired by the Wunderfood founder’s time living in Australia.

It contains 190.79 calories per serving. It is also dairy-free, yet after trying a spoonful of it, I found it to be creamy in taste and texture.

Blueberry Yogurt gelato (S$15.90)

If you’re a blueberry lover, you have to try this Blueberry Yogurt gelato.

I was extremely pleased to find blueberry bits in the tub as Wunderfood uses real blueberries, instead of artificial flavourings.

The Blueberry Yogurt contains the least amount of calories among the three gelatos, with only 108.47 calories per serving.

Desserts aside, Wunderfood also launched two new ready-to-eat healthy meals:

Bacon & Mushroom Aglio e Olio (S$7.90)

Soy Braised Chicken Rice (S$6.90)

Snacks

Alongside the ready-to-eat meals, Wunderfood offers a range of healthy snacks.

These are the new snacks that were launched by Wunderfood in October 2021:

Crunchy Lemon Pistachio Biscotti (S$5.50)

Calories per serving: 95.5 cal.

Original Spiced Soy Crisps (S$4.50)

Calories per serving: 124.5 cal.

Crispy Edamame (S$3.50)

Calories per serving: 106 cal.

Hazelnut Butter (S$11.90)

Calories per serving: 133.2 cal.

Peanut Butter (S$7.90)

Calories per serving: 117.8 cal.

A healthier and affordable food option

Singaporeans consume a lot of hidden calories every day.

This is why Wunderfood packages its products to help people be more aware of what they’re consuming.

Wunderfood calculates the calories for you so that it's easy for you to manage your diet.

A number of its products contain low glycemic index (GI), so they are suitable for diabetic patients.

In addition, Wunderfood’s ready-to-eat meals do not use any artificial flavouring, colouring or added preservatives, unlike conventional ready-to-eat meals in the market.

So if you’re keen to try a new healthy and affordable food option, Wunderfood is a good start.

There’s a variety of meals and snacks to choose from and most importantly, they taste good.

You can purchase the food items on Wunderfood’s website.

This sponsored article by Wunderfood made the writer’s tummy happy.