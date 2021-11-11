Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

The Singapore police have arrested a 34-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating by personation.

Allegedly used family member's TraceTogether Token

Police said in a news release that on Sep. 3, 2021, they received a report that the woman had allegedly used her family member’s TraceTogether token on three separate occasions to enter different premises on Apr. 30, 2021 and May 2, 2021.

The woman had been directed by her company to self-isolate at home, pending the results of her polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and further instructions, after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Will be charged in court on Nov. 12

Police said that the woman will be charged in court on Friday (Nov. 12).

For cheating by personation, she could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

The police added that they "take a serious view of such irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation":

"Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible and members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously."

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/FB.