Back

Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

She will be charged in court on Nov. 12.

Syahindah Ishak | November 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police have arrested a 34-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating by personation.

Allegedly used family member's TraceTogether Token

Police said in a news release that on Sep. 3, 2021, they received a report that the woman had allegedly used her family member’s TraceTogether token on three separate occasions to enter different premises on Apr. 30, 2021 and May 2, 2021.

The woman had been directed by her company to self-isolate at home, pending the results of her polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and further instructions, after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Will be charged in court on Nov. 12

Police said that the woman will be charged in court on Friday (Nov. 12).

For cheating by personation, she could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

The police added that they "take a serious view of such irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation":

"Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible and members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/FB.

S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

His actions confused some bystanders at first.

November 11, 2021, 11:51 AM

11 hair care deals you don’t want to miss at Guardian’s 11.11 mega sale from Nov. 11 - 17, 2021

Buy one, get one free on hair colour products.

November 11, 2021, 10:55 AM

China & US issue surprise joint statement at COP26, promise to work together to address climate change

This joint statement came amid ongoing tension between the two countries.

November 11, 2021, 09:15 AM

Beloved Hougang Green cat, FeiMao, dies, residents put up memorial & lay flowers

She integrated successfully into the community and residents looked out for her.

November 11, 2021, 05:09 AM

Bus hits cyclist, 43, in Marsiling, SMRT bus driver suspended

An eyewitness said the cyclist was flung about 2m to 3m from the bus.

November 11, 2021, 04:05 AM

3,481 new Covid-19 cases & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 10 in S'pore

There have been 227,681 cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore in total.

November 10, 2021, 11:37 PM

S'pore dining in still mostly in pairs despite 5 pax same household rule kicking in

Not a lot of groups.

November 10, 2021, 10:38 PM

Lion at S'pore Zoo tests positive for Covid-19

It had shown signs of sickness on Nov. 8.

November 10, 2021, 09:31 PM

HDB flats built in 1970s had corridors over 300m: How did long common corridors become unpopular?

A short exploration of long common HDB corridors in Singapore.

November 10, 2021, 08:53 PM

I spent S$100 on “self-care” during a work day because if I don’t take care of myself, who will?

A must-try for every single Singaporean.

November 10, 2021, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.