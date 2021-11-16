Back

More thundery showers in S'pore for the rest of Nov. 2021

When it rains, it pours.

Fiona Tan | November 16, 2021, 10:00 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've been enjoying the wet and cooler weather so far, here's some good news.

You can expect similar wet weather conditions to persist in the later half of November 2021, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Thundery showers

The monsoon rain band is forecast to continue to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region for the rest of November 2021.

During this period, thundery showers are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island for most days, ranging from moderate to heavy thundery showers.

For some of these days, the heavy rain may last into the evening. Additionally, intense rain can be expected on one or two days.

This is because of prevailing winds converging around the surrounding region of Singapore.

Sumatra squalls may develop due to the convergence of winds from the southwest or west over the Strait of Malacca.

As the squall moves eastward towards the South China Sea, the weather conditions may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few occasions, MSS said.

That said, the second half of November 2021 is not expected to be as wet as the first half.

Daily temperatures from 24°C to 33°C

The overall rainfall for November 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily temperature for the remaining half of November 2021 is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

However, on some days when there is less cloud cover, the temperature may reach around 34°C.

Unrelated stories that you can check out

Top image from @ryoji__iwata/Unsplash

Public donates S$130,000 to S'porean with muscular dystrophy to buy wheelchair-accessible BTO

40-year-old Aaron Wong is hoping to live a life of independence.

November 16, 2021, 07:28 PM

Python eats cat in Clementi

It is not known if the cat is a community cat or a pet left to roam freely in the estate.

November 16, 2021, 07:16 PM

We rank SIA's new hawker food menu served in 'takeout' boxes on Economy Class

So you know what to eat on your next VTL flight.

November 16, 2021, 06:57 PM

KK Women's & Children's Hospital invites children aged 5-11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial

The findings from the trial will help to inform public health vaccination policies to protect children against Covid-19, KKH said.

November 16, 2021, 06:18 PM

Who is Rebecca Lim's mystery fiancé?

Here's what we know.

November 16, 2021, 06:03 PM

If you’re not getting hard in the morning as a man, it’s a good idea to get a check-up

We explain why morning wood is a sign of good health.

November 16, 2021, 06:00 PM

S'pore's Temasek halts new investments in Chinese tech companies

Temasek will wait for more regulatory clarity.

November 16, 2021, 05:30 PM

Brazilian cow up for slaughter escapes & slips down a waterslide

That's one dirty cow.

November 16, 2021, 05:05 PM

How to navigate your way through the drinks menu at Japanese izakayas so you won’t look like a noob

You’re welcome.

November 16, 2021, 05:00 PM

Elderly man, 83, still fixes bicycles at Pasir Ris void deck to pay for kidney dialysis

He has been at the same area close to two decades.

November 16, 2021, 04:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.