More thundery showers in S'pore for the rest of Nov. 2021

If you've been enjoying the wet and cooler weather so far, here's some good news.

You can expect similar wet weather conditions to persist in the later half of November 2021, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Thundery showers

The monsoon rain band is forecast to continue to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region for the rest of November 2021.

During this period, thundery showers are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island for most days, ranging from moderate to heavy thundery showers.

For some of these days, the heavy rain may last into the evening. Additionally, intense rain can be expected on one or two days.

This is because of prevailing winds converging around the surrounding region of Singapore.

Sumatra squalls may develop due to the convergence of winds from the southwest or west over the Strait of Malacca.

As the squall moves eastward towards the South China Sea, the weather conditions may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few occasions, MSS said.

That said, the second half of November 2021 is not expected to be as wet as the first half.

Daily temperatures from 24°C to 33°C

The overall rainfall for November 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily temperature for the remaining half of November 2021 is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

However, on some days when there is less cloud cover, the temperature may reach around 34°C.

Top image from @ryoji__iwata/Unsplash