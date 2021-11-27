Back

Long queues outside Orchard Central as Uniqlo's final +J collection launches

Queues started more than an hour before the store's opening.

Fasiha Nazren | November 27, 2021, 11:07 AM

Events

On Nov. 26, Uniqlo launched its +J Fall/Winter 2021 collection, a collaboration between the clothing brand and designer Jil Sander.

The End of Chapter 2

Also labelled "The End of Chapter 2", the collection has 42 items for women and 31 items for men, with items priced between S$49.90 and S$329.90.

The full lineup is available in outlets at ION Orchard, Orchard Central and online stores. Selected items are also available at all stores.

Long queues

As always, where a product launch is, Singaporeans go.

This is why it's not surprising that long queues were seen forming outside Uniqlo's flagship outlet at Orchard Central.

Photo from Uniqlo.

Photo from Uniqlo.

These photos were taken between 9:30am and 11am.

The store opened at 11am.

Safe management measures in place

Mothership understands that customers had to keep to a 1m distance in the queue on the first level and within the holding area on the third level.

Photo from Uniqlo.

Uniqlo also limited the number of customers that could shop at the +J collection area at any one point in time.

Photo from Uniqlo.

Staff were also present to ensure that safe management measures were adhered to.

More items will launch Dec. 3, 2021.

Past release

This isn't the first time that Singaporeans have flocked for the +J collection.

Around the same time last year, the flagship store also saw similarly long queues, albeit within the mall.

Top image from Uniqlo.

