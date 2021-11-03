Back

2 S'pore men arrested for allegedly assaulting bus captain who told them to wear masks properly

They will be charged in court today (Nov. 3).

Fiona Tan | November 03, 2021, 01:49 PM

According to a police news release on Nov. 3, two men in Singapore, aged 61 and 70, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a bus captain while on board a bus.

"Angry" with bus captain

The police said they were alerted to the incident which occurred along Loyang Avenue at about 10:50am on Nov. 2, 2021.

Footage of the incident was shared with Mothership by a reader:

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the two men through ground enquiries.

The two men were subsequently arrested within the same day for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

Based on the preliminary investigations, the pair were apparently angry with the bus captain, who told them to put on their masks properly.

The two men are also being investigated for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures.

Charged in court on Nov. 3

The police said the two men will be charged in court today (Nov. 3) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

If found guilty, the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine, or caning.

Additionally, if found guilty of breaching the Covid-19 measures, individuals may be fined up to S$10,000, face an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

