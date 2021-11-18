S'pore's 2022 Year of the Tiger coins available for pre-order from Nov. 18, 2021

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has unveiled the 2022 Year of the Tiger Almanac coins.

10 versions

This is the sixth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, according to MAS.

10 versions of the collectible coins, which comprise different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, will be issued on Jan. 1, 2022.

The 2022 coins feature the tiger against the backdrop of Haw Par Villa.

Additionally, the obverse of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2022.

Premium sets

Special premium sets comprising various coin combinations will also be on sale, MAS said.

Each coin set comes with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

Sale of Coins

The coins will be sold by The Singapore Mint.

Pre-orders can be placed from Nov. 18 to Dec. 17, 2021.

To order and check the prices of the coins, you can visit this site or call 6566 2626.

If oversubscribed, MAS said that the coins will be allocated by balloting.

