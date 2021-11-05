Heist-like game in Ang Mo Kio lets you grab all electronic items for 15 minutes at S$55 per bag

A game taking place in Ang Mo Kio industrial park is letting participants grab anything they want in a bag as long as they can lug it out of the venue with them.

The rules are simple: For S$55, participants will be given 15 minutes to fill an IKEA bag with as many electronic items as possible, which they can take home.

And with a promotional material name like "The Heist", featuring a man posing as a guard from "Squid Game", this mish-mash of two hit Netflix television shows already make the premise sound good -- in theory.

Terms and conditions apply

For the heist to be considered a success, both short handles of the bag need to be able to touch each other and the player should be able to carry the bag out without dragging it on the floor.

According to Facebook reviews and pictures on the website promoting the game, some of the items up for grabs include headsets, cable stands, multi-plug extension sockets, game controllers, and toys.

Hidden power ups and treasure

Besides the electronic products, there are also "power ups" and "a treasure" hidden in the play area.

According to the website, power ups will give an extra 5 minutes, while the treasure can be exchanged for higher value items of the month, such as tablets and phones.

You can check how much time you have left on the screen.

The game ends when the coordinator rings the bell.

Appointments only

If you're interested in participating in the game, you'd need to book an appointment here.

Available from Thursday to Sunday, slots start at 3pm with the last appointment being 5pm or 6pm.

For more information, you can contact the organiser via WhatsApp at 8922 2549 or email at [email protected]

The Heist

Address: CFM Building @ 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 12, #05-02i, Singapore 569498

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, strictly by appointment only.

Top images by Evelyn Foo on Facebook and The Heist's website.

Follow and listen to our podcast here