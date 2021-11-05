Back

Heist-like game in Ang Mo Kio lets you grab all electronic items for 15 minutes at S$55 per bag

Bags are provided.

Karen Lui | November 05, 2021, 06:22 PM

A game taking place in Ang Mo Kio industrial park is letting participants grab anything they want in a bag as long as they can lug it out of the venue with them.

The rules are simple: For S$55, participants will be given 15 minutes to fill an IKEA bag with as many electronic items as possible, which they can take home.

And with a promotional material name like "The Heist", featuring a man posing as a guard from "Squid Game", this mish-mash of two hit Netflix television shows already make the premise sound good -- in theory.

Image from The Heist's Facebook page.

Terms and conditions apply

For the heist to be considered a success, both short handles of the bag need to be able to touch each other and the player should be able to carry the bag out without dragging it on the floor.

Photo by The Heist's website.

According to Facebook reviews and pictures on the website promoting the game, some of the items up for grabs include headsets, cable stands, multi-plug extension sockets, game controllers, and toys.

Photo by Celine Tay on Facebook.

Hidden power ups and treasure

Besides the electronic products, there are also "power ups" and "a treasure" hidden in the play area.

Photo by Evelyn Foo on Facebook.

According to the website, power ups will give an extra 5 minutes, while the treasure can be exchanged for higher value items of the month, such as tablets and phones.

Image via The Heist's website.

You can check how much time you have left on the screen.

The game ends when the coordinator rings the bell.

Appointments only

If you're interested in participating in the game, you'd need to book an appointment here.

Photo from The Heist's website.

Available from Thursday to Sunday, slots start at 3pm with the last appointment being 5pm or 6pm.

For more information, you can contact the organiser via WhatsApp at 8922 2549 or email at [email protected]

Photo from The Heist's website.

The Heist

Image via Google Maps Street View.

Address: CFM Building @ 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 12, #05-02i, Singapore 569498

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, strictly by appointment only.

Top images by Evelyn Foo on Facebook and The Heist's website.

