Taxi driver rams into cyclist at Pasir Panjang zebra crossing

A taxi was recently captured on camera colliding into a cyclist at a zebra crossing on Pasir Panjang Road turning into Alexandra Road.

Taxi slams into cyclist

According to a dashboard camera video posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred on Nov 3. at 3:40pm.

The red taxi was seen approaching the zebra crossing, and slamming into a cyclist who was crossing.

After the collision, both cyclist and their bicycle landed on a patch of grass on the other side of the zebra crossing.