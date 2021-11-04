Back

Taxi driver rams into cyclist at Pasir Panjang zebra crossing

Some commenters said that road barriers obstructed the driver's view.

Zi Shan Kow | November 04, 2021, 02:01 PM

A taxi was recently captured on camera colliding into a cyclist at a zebra crossing on Pasir Panjang Road turning into Alexandra Road.

Taxi slams into cyclist

According to a dashboard camera video posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred on Nov 3. at 3:40pm.

The red taxi was seen approaching the zebra crossing, and slamming into a cyclist who was crossing.

After the collision, both cyclist and their bicycle landed on a patch of grass on the other side of the zebra crossing.

Sitting on the ground, the cyclist held his head in his hands, and gestured to the taxi driver that he was okay.

The taxi driver stepped out of his car, while another fellow cyclist behind him dismounted to cross the street and approached him.

Video via SG Road Vigilante/FB

Both at fault

Commenters pointed out that both cyclist and driver failed to slow down at the zebra crossing.

Source: SG Road Vigilante SGRV/Youtube.

Barriers obstruct driver's view

Some also said that the road barriers that were erected before the zebra crossing made it difficult for drivers to check for crossing pedestrians or cyclists.

Source: SG Road Vigilante SGRV/Youtube.

Others expressed frustration that such incidents will continue to occur, as long as cyclists are not mandated to dismount and push their bikes on such crossings.

Source: SG Road Vigilante SGRV/Youtube.

Top images by SG Road Vigilante/FB.

