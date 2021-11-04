Taxi driver rams into cyclist at Pasir Panjang zebra crossing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A taxi was recently captured on camera colliding into a cyclist at a zebra crossing on Pasir Panjang Road turning into Alexandra Road.
Taxi slams into cyclist
According to a dashboard camera video posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred on Nov 3. at 3:40pm.
The red taxi was seen approaching the zebra crossing, and slamming into a cyclist who was crossing.
After the collision, both cyclist and their bicycle landed on a patch of grass on the other side of the zebra crossing.
Sitting on the ground, the cyclist held his head in his hands, and gestured to the taxi driver that he was okay.
The taxi driver stepped out of his car, while another fellow cyclist behind him dismounted to cross the street and approached him.
Both at fault
Commenters pointed out that both cyclist and driver failed to slow down at the zebra crossing.
Barriers obstruct driver's view
Some also said that the road barriers that were erected before the zebra crossing made it difficult for drivers to check for crossing pedestrians or cyclists.
Others expressed frustration that such incidents will continue to occur, as long as cyclists are not mandated to dismount and push their bikes on such crossings.
Top images by SG Road Vigilante/FB.
