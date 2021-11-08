Back

Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collab sees 3 limited edition sneakers launching Nov. 13

If you're hungry for some limited-edition sneakers.

Siti Hawa | November 08, 2021, 12:13 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery and sneaker brand Superga are collaborating to offer a limited-edition sneaker collection.

Designed to "celebrate the iconic history" of Tiong Bahru Bakery, the collection will launch on Nov. 13.

Designs

Three unisex designs will be available:

Photo via Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery

1. Superga 2795 Croissant Print (S$119.90)

Photo via Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery

These high-top sneakers feature prints of Tiong Bahru Bakery's handmade croissant.

2. Superga 2796 Embroidery Patches (S$119.90)

Photo via Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery

The Superga 2795 Embroidery Patches sports green aztec prints, embroidered patches and the quote "A croissant a day keeps the doctor away".

3. Superga 2795 Tona Print (S$119.90)

Photo via Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery

A metal bread tag engraved with "Superga X TBB" is attached to these white canvas sneakers with aztec prints.

Details

Photo via Superga, Tiong Bahru Bakery

The sneakers will be available at all Superga stores and online.

To celebrate the launch, an "immersive" Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery cafe experience will take place at Superga Takashimaya.

The first 60 customers will receive a complimentary croissant and juice on Nov. 13.

Top photos via Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery

