Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collab sees 3 limited edition sneakers launching Nov. 13

Tiong Bahru Bakery and sneaker brand Superga are collaborating to offer a limited-edition sneaker collection.

Designed to "celebrate the iconic history" of Tiong Bahru Bakery, the collection will launch on Nov. 13.

Designs

Three unisex designs will be available:

1. Superga 2795 Croissant Print (S$119.90)

These high-top sneakers feature prints of Tiong Bahru Bakery's handmade croissant.

2. Superga 2796 Embroidery Patches (S$119.90)

The Superga 2795 Embroidery Patches sports green aztec prints, embroidered patches and the quote "A croissant a day keeps the doctor away".

3. Superga 2795 Tona Print (S$119.90)

A metal bread tag engraved with "Superga X TBB" is attached to these white canvas sneakers with aztec prints.

Details

The sneakers will be available at all Superga stores and online.

To celebrate the launch, an "immersive" Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery cafe experience will take place at Superga Takashimaya.

The first 60 customers will receive a complimentary croissant and juice on Nov. 13.

Top photos via Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery