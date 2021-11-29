Subway S'pore's mint chocolate chip cookie is back

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Subway Singapore is bringing back its Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie.
The cookie flavour sold out in stores last year.
The cookie starts from S$1.40.
Along with the return of the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie, Subway Singapore also launched its first-ever plant-based chicken sandwich called the Plant-Based Chicken Schnitzel, as well as the Tri-Pepper Chicken.
You can have the Tri-Pepper Chicken in buns, or as a wrap or salad.
Subway recommends getting the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie with the Tri-Pepper Chicken, to help cool one down after the sandwich's pepperiness.
The Plant-Based Chicken Schnitzel, Tri-Pepper Chicken and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie, will be available till Jan. 18, 2022.
