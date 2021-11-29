Back

Subway S'pore's mint chocolate chip cookie is back

Eat minty fresh.

Ashley Tan | November 29, 2021, 12:13 PM

Events

Subway Singapore is bringing back its Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie.

The cookie flavour sold out in stores last year.

The cookie starts from S$1.40.

Photo from Subway Singapore

Along with the return of the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie, Subway Singapore also launched its first-ever plant-based chicken sandwich called the Plant-Based Chicken Schnitzel, as well as the Tri-Pepper Chicken.

You can have the Tri-Pepper Chicken in buns, or as a wrap or salad.

Subway recommends getting the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie with the Tri-Pepper Chicken, to help cool one down after the sandwich's pepperiness.

The Plant-Based Chicken Schnitzel, Tri-Pepper Chicken and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie, will be available till Jan. 18, 2022.

