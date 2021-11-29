Subway S'pore's mint chocolate chip cookie is back

Subway Singapore is bringing back its Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie.

The cookie flavour sold out in stores last year.

The cookie starts from S$1.40.

Along with the return of the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie, Subway Singapore also launched its first-ever plant-based chicken sandwich called the Plant-Based Chicken Schnitzel, as well as the Tri-Pepper Chicken.

You can have the Tri-Pepper Chicken in buns, or as a wrap or salad.

Subway recommends getting the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie with the Tri-Pepper Chicken, to help cool one down after the sandwich's pepperiness.

The Plant-Based Chicken Schnitzel, Tri-Pepper Chicken and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie, will be available till Jan. 18, 2022.

