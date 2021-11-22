So you think you’re a Starbucks fan? Not till you’ve tried this at home

After a long afternoon work meeting, I lay back on my couch, my eyes lazy-crossing from Zoom fatigue, my tummy rumbling from having missed lunch.

Man, do I need a drink. Not of the alcoholic variety (yes, yours truly is teetotal), but maybe something creamy and chocolatey, which can give a bit of a boost.

I launch my food delivery app.

Dang, the Starbucks frappuccino I crave is S$8, and delivery alone costs more than half of that.

No way I’m paying this much on top of my drink, but I’m too lazy to head out.

Hmm… What could choosy me possibly do?

Introducing Starbucks At Home

Even the most diehard of Starbucks fans would be forgiven for thinking that Starbucks drinks are only available freshly made in-store, or in bottled form at selected convenience stores.

Little did I know that there is another member of the family -- the Starbucks At Home range.

The range includes whole beans, grounded coffee, premium instant coffee, and capsules for Nespresso or NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto coffee machines, specially crafted so one can conveniently recreate the all-familiar Starbucks aroma and taste from the comfort of one’s home, without having to wait in line or incur delivery charges.

Whether you are using a coffee machine, a drip filter, or just your good ol’ hot water and spoon, it has you covered.

The full range of Starbucks At Home is not available at Starbucks cafés, however, but they can be conveniently purchased from key supermarkets like Cold Storage, FairPrice, and Sheng Siong, or from online platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and Foodpanda.

Limited-time Holiday range

In conjunction with the year-end festive season, Starbucks At Home has also introduced its Limited Edition Holiday range, which will only be available till the end of the year.

The Holiday range comprises three main products:

Classic Starbucks Holiday Blend : A layered, balanced, and sweet flavour with herbal and maple notes. Available in grounds or Nespresso compatible capsules.

: A layered, balanced, and sweet flavour with herbal and maple notes. Available in grounds or Nespresso compatible capsules. Signature Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte: Rich and buttery taste of sweet toffee and toasted nuts. Available in instant sticks (sachets) and NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto capsules.

Rich and buttery taste of sweet toffee and toasted nuts. Available in instant sticks (sachets) and NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto capsules. Starbucks Signature Chocolate Salted Caramel: Rich, indulgent high-quality cocoa, layered with a delectable salted caramel flavour. To be prepared with warm milk. Available in a box of 10 instant sticks.

Rich, indulgent high-quality cocoa, layered with a delectable salted caramel flavour. To be prepared with warm milk. Available in a box of 10 instant sticks. Replicating some of Starbucks’s Holiday recipes

In true cheapskate festive fashion, I tried replicating some of Starbucks’s Holiday recipes using its Holiday range, but with some individual “flair” (or messing around, rather) here and there.

After all, there is beauty in imperfection, and not everyone has the same ingredients at home.

Can save on delivery fees also. Heh.

1. Ice Blended Peppermint Mocha

Type: Ice Blended

Prep time: 3 minutes

Difficulty level: 2.5/5. Only because finish already need to clean blender, lol.

Ingredients:

2 shots espresso Starbucks® Holiday Blend by NESPRESSO®

1 cup of ice cubes

1 cup of peppermint chocolate milk (or chocolate milk + peppermint extract)

1 tablespoon of chocolate chips

(Optional) 1 tablespoon of condensed milk

(Optional) 1 dollop of whipped cream + chocolate shavings

Verdict: Who knew it was possible to come so close to the real thing? Wait… It is the real thing.

2. Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Type: Hot

Prep time: 1 minute

Difficulty level: 1/5. Honestly, it couldn't get any easier. 95 per cent of the work has been done for you.

Ingredients:

1 stick Starbucks® Toffee Nut Latte

85°C water

1 dollop of whipped cream

Cookie crumbs / crushed nuts (I used butterscotch baking chips)

Verdict: A surprising outcome. Many toffee-based drinks are overly sweet and one-dimensional, but this was sophisticated and not what you’d expect of an “instant” recipe.

3. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate w/ Berry Milk Foam

Type: Hot

Prep time: 2 minutes

Difficulty level: 1.5/5. Similar to the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, just with an additional step for the berry milk foam.

Ingredients:

1 stick Starbucks® Signature Chocolate Salted Caramel

Heated milk

Cold milk

Berry juice of your choice (I used 100% pure cherry juice)

Verdict: End of year weather is very cold right? This warms the chocolates of my heart.

4. Christmas Spiced Latte

Type: Hot

Prep time: 3 minutes

Difficulty level: 2.5/5 (I hand-dripped the coffee, but you can use a coffee press as well). Quite straightforward otherwise, and with the flexibility to change up the spices based on your personal preference.

Ingredients:

1 scoop Starbucks® Holiday Blend

1 pinch of nutmeg

1 pinch of cinnamon

1 pinch of allspice

Frothed / heated milk

(Optional) 1 tablespoon of honey / maple syrup

Verdict: A drink that shouts “Christmas”? This is it.

Check out the Starbucks At Home range

Looking for the same level of quality, but with the convenience of being able to create something of your own from the comfort of your home?

What if you’re deciding on a thoughtful yet practical and affordable gift for your friends, coworkers, and loved ones this holiday season?

Check out the entire Starbucks At Home range, and make your own holiday drinks with Starbucks’s Holiday recipes.

Starbucks Holiday collectibles, such as Holiday Mugs and Tote Bags, are available with a minimum purchase of any Starbucks At Home product at selected supermarkets and online.

All products featured in this article can be purchased via FairPrice online, Lazada, Shopee, or your preferred supermarkets.

This sponsored article for Starbucks At Home made our writer feel like starting his own cafe from home.

All images by Daniel Ho unless otherwise specified.