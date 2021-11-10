'Squid Game' Season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

It's confirmed: There will be a season two of “Squid Game”.

Planning process underway

Writer-director of "Squid Game" Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the plans to the Associated Press (AP) for the first time, during a screening and Q&A in Los Angeles.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Of the decision on a sequel, Hwang said:

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

However, Hwang added that it was still "too early" to dish out the details on when or how this might happen.

Leaving folks on a cliffhanger, he teased:

"I will promise you this... [in English] Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

Some past ideas for season two

In a previous interview with Variety in September 2021, Hwang had shared that he did not have well-developed plans for a sequel, and that it was tiring to even think about it.

He also noted, however, that if a sequel was made, he would consider using a writer's room and working with multiple experienced directors.

In another interview with The Times on Oct. 4, Hwang shared that one possible plot for a sequel, should it be confirmed, would be to have the frontman as the focus of the story, as he was a former cop, to explore the issue of police officers.

"I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

Top left screenshot via Associated Press/YouTube and right image via Netflix