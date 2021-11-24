Back

South Korea hits daily record with 4,116 Covid-19 cases, religious cult to blame for new outbreak

New daily record.

Syahindah Ishak | November 24, 2021, 05:04 PM

Events

South Korea reported 4,116 new Covid cases on Tuesday (Nov. 23), a new daily record high for the country, according to Reuters.

35 deaths

The country also recorded 35 more Covid-19 deaths on the same day, bringing the death toll to 3,363, reported The Korea herald.

The number of critically ill patients has also hit an all-time high of 586.

"Little known" cult

According to Reuters, a "little known" sect in a small rural church in Cheonan city is at the centre of this new outbreak.

Although it comprises a small portion of the national total, the cluster has a high concentration of Covid-19 cases.

At least 241 people linked to the religious community had tested positive for Covid-19.

Only 17 of these confirmed cases had been vaccinated.

A city official said, as reported by Reuters, that the church's anti-government beliefs is believed to be the reason why the believers have refrained from getting vaccinated.

According to the New York Times, the name of the religious organisation was not released by officials due to disease control laws meant to protect privacy.

Reuters reported that the religion is not officially registered as a sect.

It is led by a pastor, who performs a ritual by poking the eyes of the believers to heal them.

Top photo via Getty Images.

