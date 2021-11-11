Back

Open-air panoramic ride SkyHelix to open at Sentosa from Dec. 15

LED lights illuminate the attraction after sundown.

Karen Lui | November 11, 2021, 07:18 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride will open at the Imbiah Lookout zone in Sentosa on Dec. 15.

Standing 40 metres tall with a helix-like structure, the SkyHelix Sentosa is just a short stroll from the Singapore Cable Car's Sentosa station.

Image by SkyHelix Sentosa.

During the ride, guests are seated in an open-air gondola.

The gondola gently rotates as it ascends 35 metres above ground to a height of 79 metres above sea level  one of the highest vantage points in Sentosa.

Video by SkyHelix Sentosa.

During the ascent, rotation, and descent, they can enjoy the view while sipping on a drink with the wind in their hair and feet dangling in the air.

The 360-degree view stretches from Sentosa to Keppel Bay area and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Each ride takes approximately 12 minutes in total, including 10 minutes of rotation at the peak.

As an added safety measure, an attraction host will join guests on ride to ensure safety protocols are adhered while introducing the sights during the ascent.

Image by SkyHelix Sentosa.

After sundown, LED lights illuminate the attraction.

This ride is also the first carbon-neutral attraction in Sentosa.

Tickets and height requirements

Here are the ticket prices:

  • Adult: S$18

  • Child (four to 12 years old): S$15

Each ticket includes a choice of one standard non-alcoholic soft drink or slushie, or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.

Alcoholic beverages and snacks are subject to additional charges.

The ride is available to vaccinated guests only.

Click here to reserve your preferred date and time slot while purchasing tickets.

Image by SkyHelix Sentosa.

Guests who are under 1.05 metres in height may not ride the attraction.

Guests who are between 1.05 metres and 1.20 metres in height or under 12 years old need to be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Check out the video preview here:

SkyHelix Sentosa

Address: 41 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099707

Opening hours: 10am – 9:30pm, daily (Last admission at 9pm)

Top image by SkyHelix Sentosa.

These vending machines in malls will let you donate to 15 different S'pore charities

November 11, 2021, 07:03 PM

Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa manager

The Liverpool legend takes over a club in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

November 11, 2021, 06:46 PM

SBS Transit bus doors close on alighting passenger at Hougang interchange, causing her to fall

The passengers leg was also briefly trapped between the doors.

November 11, 2021, 06:34 PM

NTUC & affiliates to give up to S$200 to eligible freelance & self-employed workers testing positive for Covid-19

Some help from NTUC and affiliate organisations.

November 11, 2021, 06:02 PM

‘I ordered pork satay from a Muslim stall’: People in S’pore share the times they thought they offended people of a different religion

It happens more often than you’d imagine.

November 11, 2021, 05:57 PM

Trevor Noah & Ronny Chieng lightly praise S'pore for making unvaxxed pay own medical bills

The Daily Show partially approves.

November 11, 2021, 05:48 PM

Nasty Cookie to launch cookie tarts & colourful lattes on Nov. 13

You get the best of both worlds.

November 11, 2021, 05:37 PM

FAS technical director quits citing 'health & personal reasons', joins Australian club next day

Joseph Palatsides had just signed a two-year extension earlier this year.

November 11, 2021, 05:05 PM

Bak Kwa retailer Kim Tee brings back bak kwa fries with satay sauce for S$8 until Nov. 14, 2021

Yay or nay?

November 11, 2021, 04:56 PM

Ong Ye Kung commends MOH teams & volunteers with over 10,000 homebound people vaccinated

Even Pulau Ubin.

November 11, 2021, 04:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.