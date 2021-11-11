Open-air panoramic ride SkyHelix to open at Sentosa from Dec. 15

Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride will open at the Imbiah Lookout zone in Sentosa on Dec. 15.

Standing 40 metres tall with a helix-like structure, the SkyHelix Sentosa is just a short stroll from the Singapore Cable Car's Sentosa station.

During the ride, guests are seated in an open-air gondola.

The gondola gently rotates as it ascends 35 metres above ground to a height of 79 metres above sea level — one of the highest vantage points in Sentosa.

During the ascent, rotation, and descent, they can enjoy the view while sipping on a drink with the wind in their hair and feet dangling in the air.

The 360-degree view stretches from Sentosa to Keppel Bay area and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Each ride takes approximately 12 minutes in total, including 10 minutes of rotation at the peak.

As an added safety measure, an attraction host will join guests on ride to ensure safety protocols are adhered while introducing the sights during the ascent.

After sundown, LED lights illuminate the attraction.

This ride is also the first carbon-neutral attraction in Sentosa.

Tickets and height requirements

Here are the ticket prices:

Adult: S$18

Child (four to 12 years old): S$15

Each ticket includes a choice of one standard non-alcoholic soft drink or slushie, or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.

Alcoholic beverages and snacks are subject to additional charges.

The ride is available to vaccinated guests only.

Click here to reserve your preferred date and time slot while purchasing tickets.

Guests who are under 1.05 metres in height may not ride the attraction.

Guests who are between 1.05 metres and 1.20 metres in height or under 12 years old need to be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Check out the video preview here:

SkyHelix Sentosa

Address: 41 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099707

Opening hours: 10am – 9:30pm, daily (Last admission at 9pm)

Top image by SkyHelix Sentosa.