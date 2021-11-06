Badminton: S'poreans Loh Kean Yew & Yeo Jia Min advance to semi-finals of S$432,000 tournament in Germany

Singapore's badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min have both advanced into the semi-finals of the US$320,000 (S$432,000) Hylo Open at Saarbrücken, Germany.

According to a Facebook post by Team Singapore, Loh defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke who is ranked 13th in the world, with a score of 21-11, 19-21, 22-20.

Meanwhile, Yeo beat Belgium's Lianne Tan with a score of 14-21, 21-9, 21-18.

The advancement of both Loh and Yeo means that they will now fight for their place in the top four of the competition.

Loh will next face Lakshya Sen from India, who is ranked 21st in the world, while Yeo will face Michelle Li from Canada, who is ranked 11th.

Loh has faced Sen twice in the previous month of October.

During the Dutch Open on Oct. 17, Loh beat Sen in 36 minutes to win the singles title.

However, he subsequently lost to Sen on Oct. 28, at the French Open, according to the Hindustan Times.

Beat Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, who is ranked fourth worldwide

During the opening round of the Hylo Open, Loh also beat Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, who is ranked fourth globally, The Straits Times reported.

This was then followed by a victory over France's Toma Junior Popov, ranked 35th in the round of 16, before proceeding to the quarter-finals, CNA reported.

As for Yeo, she first beat Taiwan's Pai Yu-po, ranked 39th, before proceeding to win a victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, ranked 23rd, in the round of 16.

