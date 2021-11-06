Back

Badminton: S'poreans Loh Kean Yew & Yeo Jia Min advance to semi-finals of S$432,000 tournament in Germany

Awesome.

Matthias Ang | November 06, 2021, 01:34 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min have both advanced into the semi-finals of the US$320,000 (S$432,000) Hylo Open at Saarbrücken, Germany.

According to a Facebook post by Team Singapore, Loh defeated Denmark's Rasmus Gemke who is ranked 13th in the world, with a score of 21-11, 19-21, 22-20.

Meanwhile, Yeo beat Belgium's Lianne Tan with a score of 14-21, 21-9, 21-18.

Both will fight for their places in the top four of the competition

The advancement of both Loh and Yeo means that they will now fight for their place in the top four of the competition.

Loh will next face Lakshya Sen from India, who is ranked 21st in the world, while Yeo will face Michelle Li from Canada, who is ranked 11th.

Loh has faced Sen twice in the previous month of October.

During the Dutch Open on Oct. 17, Loh beat Sen in 36 minutes to win the singles title.

However, he subsequently lost to Sen on Oct. 28, at the French Open, according to the Hindustan Times.

Beat Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, who is ranked fourth worldwide

During the opening round of the Hylo Open, Loh also beat Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, who is ranked fourth globally, The Straits Times reported.

This was then followed by a victory over France's Toma Junior Popov, ranked 35th in the round of 16, before proceeding to the quarter-finals, CNA reported.

As for Yeo, she first beat Taiwan's Pai Yu-po, ranked 39th, before proceeding to win a victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, ranked 23rd, in the round of 16.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Team Singapore Facebook

Halal steamboat & grill opens at Boat Quay with waterfront views, free-flow seafood at S$32.90/pax

Nice view.

November 06, 2021, 12:42 PM

Downtown East transforms into carnival with rides, games & art installations

Sights and sounds.

November 06, 2021, 11:55 AM

Pet-friendly photo studio in Farrer Park offers LED-based shoots from S$50

Chio.

November 06, 2021, 11:32 AM

100,000 healthcare workers will get S$4,000 cash award for fighting Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said this was an appropriate thing for MOH to do.

November 06, 2021, 11:16 AM

40 residents evacuated after fire broke out on 34th floor of [email protected]

The residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

November 06, 2021, 10:44 AM

Can family businesses ever be meritocratic? Banyan Tree chairman Ho Kwon Ping thinks it's possible.

Lessons on Leadership: Ho Kwon Ping explains why family businesses can and should have meritocratic intent even though they aren't meritocracies.

November 06, 2021, 10:33 AM

Indonesia’s environment minister: Ending deforestation under COP26 deal ‘inappropriate & unfair’

"We won't promise what we can't do," she said a day after Indonesia's President Joko Widodo signed the pledge.

November 06, 2021, 10:10 AM

'Who in their right mind gives away money for free': How S'poreans got bamboozled by 'Nigerian Prince' scam in the 90s

Scams were tough back then.

November 06, 2021, 09:46 AM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, oversleeps, judge issues warrant for his arrest

The defence, not the prosecution, urged the judge to get the police involved.

November 06, 2021, 04:35 AM

1,767 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, fall in cases likely due to fewer swabs done over Deepavali public holiday

This brings the total number of cases to 212,745.

November 05, 2021, 11:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.