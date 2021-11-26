Back

1,090 new Covid-19 cases & 3 deaths reported in S’pore

The weekly infection rate is 0.74.

Fiona Tan | November 26, 2021, 11:19 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,090 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (Nov. 26).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 26: 1,090

New community cases: 1,064

New imported cases: 4

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 22

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.74

Total number of cases reported thus far: 259,875

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 26: 3

Age: Between 69 and 83 years. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 684

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 214

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 33

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 52

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 54.2 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/ received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 24 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring five large clusters with new cases, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

