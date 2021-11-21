1,670 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,670 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Nov. 21).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 21: 1,670
New community cases: 1,577
New imported cases: 13
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 80
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.81
Total number of cases reported thus far: 252,188
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 20: 8
Age: Between the ages of 63 and 95 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.
Total deaths reported thus far: 662
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 186
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 44
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 52.9 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent
Received at least one dose: 86 per cent
Received booster shot: 23 per cent
Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring three active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
