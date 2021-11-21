1,670 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,670 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Nov. 21).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 21: 1,670 New community cases: 1,577 New imported cases: 13 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 80 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.81 Total number of cases reported thus far: 252,188

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 20: 8 Age: Between the ages of 63 and 95 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH. Total deaths reported thus far: 662

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 186 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 44 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 52.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent Received at least one dose: 86 per cent Received booster shot: 23 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring three active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

