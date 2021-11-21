Back

1,670 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 52.9 per cent.

Fiona Tan | November 21, 2021, 11:21 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,670 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Nov. 21).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 21: 1,670

New community cases: 1,577

New imported cases: 13

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 80

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.81

Total number of cases reported thus far: 252,188

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 20: 8

Age: Between the ages of 63 and 95 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

Total deaths reported thus far: 662

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 186

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 44

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 52.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent

Received at least one dose: 86 per cent

Received booster shot: 23 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 94 per cent

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring three active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image by Zhangxin Zheng

