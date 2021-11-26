S'pore's Covid-19 certificate recognised by European Union

Covid-19 certificates issued by Singapore are now recognised as the equivalent of the European Union's Digital Covid Certificate, effectively making travel between Singapore and the EU breezier starting Nov. 25.

The European Commission announced that those with a Singapore Covid-19 certificate will be able to use it under the same conditions as those holding the EU's certificate to prove their Covid-19 vaccination status.

What is the EU digital certificate for?

The EU's digital certificate proves that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from the disease.

The digital certificate is issued to EU citizens, their family members, and non-EU nationals who have the right to travel to other member states as they are staying in an EU member state.

EU member states may choose to waive restrictions for travellers who have received a vaccine that is not authorised in the EU, even though they are not obliged to do so.

However, for certainty, the commission advised on its website that those vaccinated with vaccines not authorised in the EU to check which ones are acceptable by the EU state they are going to visit.

Reciprocal acceptance

The commission also said Singapore has agreed to accept the EU's certificate for travellers from that region in this reciprocal arrangement.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders noted that Singapore is the first Southeast Asian country to have its certificate recognised in this manner.

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore called the announcement good news in a Facebook post on Wednesday night: "If you are travelling to Denmark, that means that you can use your Singaporean certificate to prove your vaccination status and avoid quarantine. It also means that you can use your EU certificate to prove your vaccination status in Singapore."

Denmark's latest announcement is noteworthy as it had previously reclassified Singapore as a country with a high risk of Covid-19 infections and on Nov. 11 imposed a 10-day isolation period on travellers from here.

Two-way quarantine-free travel has now been restored with Denmark.

