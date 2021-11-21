S'pore's 'largest bouncy castle carnival of the year' is back till Jan. 2, 2022 at MBS

Jumptopia by Kiztopia is back this year, and it's bigger than ever.

Triple the size, according to the Klook website.

The bouncy castle carnival occupies 44,000 sq ft of space at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The carnival features 15 giant bouncy castles. These castles include play concepts such as "maze, swings, slides, ‘rock’-climbing, obstacle course and human size bubble ball".

Re-entries are not allowed after leaving the venue. Tickets are S$26-28 through Klook, depending on the option selected.

Each ticket is for a 2-hour play session.

Children under the age of 12 months old at the time of admission can enter for free when accompanied by a paying participant and an adult. Birth certificate for verification is required.

Socks are compulsory for all guests.

Location: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B, Level 1

Timeslots available:

10am - 12pm

12:15pm - 2:15pm

2:30pm - 4:30pm

4:45pm - 6:45pm

7pm - 9pm

Find out more here.

Image from Kiztopia