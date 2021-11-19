Back

SIA to operate VTL flights to KL, Houston, & Manchester

More options when you're planning your holiday.

Andrew Koay | November 19, 2021, 05:53 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be opening up more vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights in 2022, allowing travellers more options for their long-awaited trips overseas.

On Nov. 19, the airline said that it would be increasing the number of VTL flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Seattle and Vancouver from Jan. 17, 2022.

Kuala Lumpur will be added to the list of VTL flights from Nov. 29, 2021, while flights to Houston and Manchester will commence from Jan. 19, 2022.

SIA Group currently offers VTL services to 26 cities; at the time of writing, Singapore has active VTL arrangements with 13 countries, though that number will grow to 21 by the end of the year.

While requirements for travellers differ from country to country, those entering Singapore through a VTL will not be required to quarantine or serve a stay-home notice.

Instead, they are required to test negative for Covid-19 two days prior to departing for Singapore, before testing negative in a PCR test taken upon arrival.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Martin Widenka via Unsplash

Man, 72, riding PMA dies after colliding with motorbike while crossing road in Tampines

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 19, 2021, 05:13 PM

China & US agree to ease visa restrictions for journalists

The deal was reportedly done ahead of Xi and Biden's virtual summit.

November 19, 2021, 05:09 PM

S'pore in talks to renew hosting F1 Grand Prix night race in 2022

If it comes to pass, road closures coming back in 2022.

November 19, 2021, 04:56 PM

When home becomes unsafe: S’pore child protection officer on dealing with child abuse ‘day in & day out’

Senior Child Protection Officer S.Priyalatha talks about how the Child Protective Services intervenes to rescue children from harm, and how she copes with the emotionally demanding job.

November 19, 2021, 03:53 PM

Fighter Angela Lee reveals MMA cage-ready body 7 months after giving birth

From carrying baby to carrying belt once again.

November 19, 2021, 03:45 PM

Food waste at East Coast Lagoon Food Village to be used to produce electricity & fertiliser in pilot project

Trash to treasure.

November 19, 2021, 03:44 PM

Reasonably-priced dim sum by ex-Shangri-La Hotel chef in Sengkang food court

More than 30 items on the menu.

November 19, 2021, 03:20 PM

Granite marker belonging to 19th century towkay discovered in Dover Forest

Wow.

November 19, 2021, 03:02 PM

Cecilia Cheung shares new photo of sons Lucas & Quintus who are now grown up

The oldest son has a passing resemblance to his father Nicholas Tse

November 19, 2021, 02:23 PM

Driver in Prius with Lalamove sticker opens door to give middle finger to cut into lane in Woodlands

New road etiquette.

November 19, 2021, 02:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.