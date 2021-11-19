SIA to operate VTL flights to KL, Houston, & Manchester

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be opening up more vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights in 2022, allowing travellers more options for their long-awaited trips overseas.

On Nov. 19, the airline said that it would be increasing the number of VTL flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Seattle and Vancouver from Jan. 17, 2022.

Kuala Lumpur will be added to the list of VTL flights from Nov. 29, 2021, while flights to Houston and Manchester will commence from Jan. 19, 2022.

SIA Group currently offers VTL services to 26 cities; at the time of writing, Singapore has active VTL arrangements with 13 countries, though that number will grow to 21 by the end of the year.

While requirements for travellers differ from country to country, those entering Singapore through a VTL will not be required to quarantine or serve a stay-home notice.

Instead, they are required to test negative for Covid-19 two days prior to departing for Singapore, before testing negative in a PCR test taken upon arrival.

