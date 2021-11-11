SIA flight tickets from S'pore to KL rise to S$616 for 2022 CNY period

The price of Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur has spiked for the Chinese New Year 2022 period, particularly from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

A search on SIA's website revealed that return flight tickets shot up to S$616, while the price on Scoot is about S$419, and nearly S$390 for Malaysian Airlines.

The spike in prices follows an announcement on Nov. 8 that a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia, via Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, will be launched on Nov. 29.

Details yet to be announced

Details about the VTL have yet to be announced, although there will be a total of six daily flights between the two airports.

Travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or Stay-Home Notice.

Lianhe Zaobao further speculated that it is likely SIA, Scoot and Malaysia Airlines will be participating in the VTL, and noted that Scoot and SIA have been participating in the VTLs that Singapore has opened with other countries.

A permanent resident, surnamed Yang, was also quoted by the Chinese daily as saying that she had spent about S$400 to return to Malaysia to visit her parents in Kuala Lumpur.

Yang added that she does not want to miss the chance to return home to be with her elderly parents as she has not had the chance to do so for 2021's Chinese New Year.

She added: "Even if I buy a non-VTL ticket, the most is I spend seven days at home in isolation and my work can be done from home anyway."

Top photo via SIA Facebook