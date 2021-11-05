Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale taking place from now till Nov. 11, S$500,000 worth of prizes to be won

If you missed out on Shopee’s 9.9 and 10.10 sales, fret not.

Look forward to the biggest selection of brands and sellers as well as mega deals and promos during Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale this year.

From now till Nov. 11, there will be endless rewards and non-stop entertainment during the biggest and most rewarding year-end shopping season on Shopee.

On Nov. 11, get S$60 Cashback All Day and stackable S$6 off with every S$50 spent vouchers on over 2,000 Brands.

What’s more, S$500,000 worth of prizes will be released every two hours on the same day.

With every S$1 spent within each giveaway timeslot, you can earn a chance to win these attractive prizes:

12am - 2am & 10pm - 12am: Mercedes-Benz GLB

2am - 10am & 4pm - 6pm: S$1,111 no minimum spend vouchers

10am - 12pm: 101 GoCar trips

12pm - 2pm & 8pm - 10pm: S$11,000 cash

2pm - 4pm: Parkroyal Hotels & Resorts 2D1N staycation

6pm - 8pm: Nintendo Switch OLED

Here are some key highlights to look out for on Nov. 11.

Redeem vouchers of up to S$60 off, with flash vouchers being released across these 11 timeslots: 12am, 1am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm.

Cashback vouchers will also be available all day.

All you have to do is check out multiple times with Shopee’s 15 per cent and 12 per cent cashback vouchers to receive up to S$60 cashback on your purchases.

Revel in S$0.10 Hourly Deals and an exciting lineup of deals refreshed across a whopping 33 time slots.

Some of the key timings to look forward to include:

12am: Midnight Rush Hour

10am, 1pm, and 6pm: S$0.10 Flash Deals Relay (deals refreshed every 10 minutes)

12pm: Lunchtime Rush Hour

2pm: Bubble Tea Rush Hour

4pm Trending TikTok Deals

7pm: Brand Box Rush Hour

11pm: Last Chance Rush Hour

Here are also some key deals to take note of:

POCO F3 5G 8GB+256GB Global Version

Usual Price: S$599

Sale Price: S$169

Sale Timing: 12am

Click here to add to cart.

Suntory Roku Gin (700ml)

Usual Price: S$78.90

Sale Price: S$57

Sale Timing: 8pm

Click here to add to cart.

Nongfu Spring Fruit Tea (500ml)

Usual Price: S$1.15

Sale Price: S$0.99

Sale Timing: 12pm

Click here to add to cart.

Olay Retinol 24 Bundle Brand Box

Usual Price: S$164.70

Sale Price: S$72.90

Sale Timing: 7pm

Click here to add to cart.

Start preparing for the Big Sale from Nov. 8, as Shopee will be revealing the prices of exclusive Nov. 11 deals going at the lowest prices for you to add to cart.

Read: there will be over 20,000 bestselling deals with discounts of up to 80 per cent off.

Save S$8 with a minimum spend of S$80 when you use Big Brand Discounts Flash Vouchers that are released at these time slots: 12am, 1pm, and 8pm.

There will also be featured deals of up to 80 per cent off on top brands such as Nintendo, Samsung, Airbot, and many more.

Here are some key deals to look forward to:

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Console

Usual Price: S$479

Sale Price: S$11.11

Sale Timing: 11am

Click here to add to cart.

Xiaomi Smart TV 32"

Usual Price: S$329

Sale Price: S$11.11

Sale Timing: 7pm

Click here to add to cart.

At Shopee’s 24-Hour Non-Stop Brands Flash Sale, there will be discounts of up to 90 per cent off over 300 authentic brands such as Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Kinohimitsu, Laneige, and more.

And at Shopee’s Mega Brand Box Bonanza, you can stock up with bestselling brand boxes from your favourite official brands for under S$11, S$30, S$60, S$111, and S$200.

Catch flash sales at an unbeatable price of S$0.01 and get more than 50 per cent off yummy goodies with ShopeePay Scan & Pay vouchers.

You can even grab S$4 off Scan & Pay vouchers from participating brands such as Burger King, Milksha, Popeyes, and I Love Taimei.

Exclusive Scan & Pay vouchers of up to S$4 are also up for grabs for first-time buyers from brands such as LiHO Tea, BreadTalk, Crave, and Nam Kee Pau.

With Shopee’s one-day only Luxury Bag Exclusives, now’s the perfect time to reward yourself with high-end brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, YSL, Fendi and more.

You can also shop luxury without breaking the bank with all-day Slash & Snatch deals below S$200, featuring brands such as Kate Spade, Coach, Mont Blanc, MCM and more.

Plus, catch seller livestreams to get the inside scoop on livestream-exclusive vouchers and deals - featuring Premium Mall, Kelly Luxury, Lussocitta, and Spreesuki.

Be electrified by the latest product launches and deals on bestselling electronics and home appliances during the Super Tech Expo.

Enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent off and S$100 off Tech Bestsellers as well as up to S$100 off Electronics vouchers.

You can also deposit just S$1 from now to Nov. 11 to unlock exclusive 11.11 prices on electronics bestsellers.

What’s more, keep an eye out for Limited Time Super Deals with gadgets going at slashed prices of S$1.11, S$11.11, and S$111.11.

If you’re not sure what to buy yet, why not get free shipping on samples across a wide selection of categories which includes Beauty, Food & Beverages, Health, Home & Living, and Toys, Kids, & Babies.

These samples will be going at three fixed prices of only S$2.90, S$4 and S$7.

You’ll also be able to get shop vouchers for every dollar spent on samples, making the samples purchased virtually free.

Now that we’re staying in more, Unilever’s got your back with their Home Care and Personal Care deals on Nov. 11.

Home Care deal: [Bundle of 18] Breeze 3-in-1 Power Laundry Capsules 270g (18 pcs/box) Carton Sale

Usual Price: S$170.10

Sale Price: S$79.90

Click here to add to cart.

Personal Care deal: Lux Celestial Starter Kit

Usual Price: S$32.80

Sale Price: S$19.90

Click here to add to cart.

What’s more, the top 11 spenders from Nov. 5 to 14 will win these attractive prizes:

#1 Top Spender: Dyson Micro Vacuum 1.5kg (worth S$599)

#2 Top Spender: Ninja Foodi Dual Door Air Fryer (worth S$399)

#3 Top Spender: Bruno Compact Hotplate (worth S$199)

#4 to #11 Top Spender: S$100 no minimum spend Unilever Voucher

All you have to do is spend a minimum of S$60 to be eligible so be sure to shop Unilever during Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale.

Enjoy up to 99 per cent off storewide on iQueen and receive an extra S$50 shop voucher.

Catch exclusive deals such as:

[Bundle Of 4] Simply Slimming Enzyme (Night Enzyme, Calories Control, Vegetable Enzyme, BB Brightening)

Usual Price: S$159.90

Sale Price: S$72.90

Click here to add to cart.

[Bundle 4] Ujuwon Ba Zhen Taiwan Instant Nourishment Drink 8s x 4 Boxes

Usual Price: S$196

Sale Price: S$86.90

Click here to add to cart.

iQueen will also be offering exclusive samples at only S$4 at the Shopee Sampling Counter.

Shop the 11.11 Big Sale on Shopee now

New users can use the code SHOPEE1111MS to enjoy S$7 off with no minimum spend.

