Bukit Panjang coconut shake shop has flavours like durian, matcha-banana & americano

Yes, more coconut shakes.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2021, 07:42 PM

Step aside, bubble tea. Coconut shake is the trendy drink right now.

And just like how bubble tea stores popped up in droves many years back, the same is happening right now with stalls selling coconut shakes.

Hoping to set themselves apart from the myriad of coconut shake shops in Singapore is Shake Some Coco.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Opened in Oct. 2021 by three friends, Shake Some Coco specialises in — no prizes for guessing — coconut shakes.

One may take some time to find the shop within Hillion Mall because it's located outside the mall, between McDonald's and 7-Eleven.

Instead of the ordinary over-the-counter experience, its founders shared with Mothership that it was inspired by Starbucks and % Arabica's lifestyle and concept.

While the shop is like your usual walk-in coconut shake/bubble tea shop, those with a keen eye for detail would notice that the shop has a clean and minimalistic look with its monochrome theme.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Looks aside, Shake Some Coco also has a pretty creative menu that took the team 10 months to conceptualise.

Apart from offering coconut shake and its other fruity derivatives (think the typical mango and banana), they have bold flavours like Coconut Durian, Coconut Matcha-Banana and Coconut Americano.

Here's a short review of its four recommended flavours:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Coconut Shake (from S$4.40)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Creamy, but not too creamy. Tastes coconutty and has coconut bits with every sip.

The safest option for coconut shake virgins, but probably the least memorable option on the menu.

Rating: 6.5/10. Can't really go wrong with this.

Coconut Lemonade (from S$4.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tastes like the coconut version of Solero.

Refreshingly tart, but not too sour.

Rating: 9/10. Must try.

Coconut Matcha-Banana (from S$6.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

More banana than matcha or coconut, but it works.

Matcha purists may not like this one though, as the matcha flavour is very subtle.

Rating: 6/10. If you like banana, you'd like this one. Though, there is the Coconut Banana option that I didn't get.

Coconut Americano (from S$5.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

I don't drink coffee, but I enjoyed this one a lot.

The americano isn't too strong but neither is it weak. Tastes like tiramisu but with coconut bits.

Rating: 8/10. Not too coconutty, not too robust. Just nice.

From S$4.40

Drinks here range from S$4.40 to S$6.90 for a medium-sized cup.

Quite a steep price range, though to be fair, similarly priced to its competitors.

You can find the full menu here.

Shake Some Coco

Hillion Mall 17 Petir Road, #B1-24A, Singapore 678628

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

