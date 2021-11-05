31st SEA Games will be held in Vietnam from May 12-23, 2022

The 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23, 2022, Jakarta Post reported.

It was initially slated to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, 2021, but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report on the Vietnam Olympic Committee website, the decision on the new date was made by the country's deputy prime minister Vu Duc Dam.

Jakarta Post added that there had been concerns over deciding on an appropriate date in the sporting calendar to hold the Games.

However, the report said the new dates do not clash with any other major global or regional sporting events.

Reuters reported that on Jul. 8, Malaysia's Olympic Council said the SEA Games this year has been postponed until 2022 by the Games federation.

The Council said "the SEA Games Federation members praised the work done thus far by the Vietnam organising committee but took note of the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Southeast Asian region".

Vietnam last hosted the SEA Games in 2003.

According to Jakarta Post, it had budgeted US$69 million (S$93 million) for the Games and expected to attract nearly 20,000 participants, including about 7,000 athletes from 11 countries.

The last SEA Games was held in the Philippines in 2019 with the host country bagging the most medals with 149 gold medals, 117 silver and 121 bronze.

Top image screengrab via Equatre Broadcasts/YouTube