Back

31st SEA Games will be held in Vietnam from May 12-23, 2022

Supposed to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 this year.

Faris Alfiq | November 05, 2021, 06:55 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23, 2022, Jakarta Post reported.

It was initially slated to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, 2021, but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report on the Vietnam Olympic Committee website, the decision on the new date was made by the country's deputy prime minister Vu Duc Dam.

Jakarta Post added that there had been concerns over deciding on an appropriate date in the sporting calendar to hold the Games.

However, the report said the new dates do not clash with any other major global or regional sporting events.

Vietnam last hosted SEA Games in 2003

Reuters reported that on Jul. 8, Malaysia's Olympic Council said the SEA Games this year has been postponed until 2022 by the Games federation.

The Council said "the SEA Games Federation members praised the work done thus far by the Vietnam organising committee but took note of the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Southeast Asian region".

Vietnam last hosted the SEA Games in 2003.

According to Jakarta Post, it had budgeted US$69 million (S$93 million) for the Games and expected to attract nearly 20,000 participants, including about 7,000 athletes from 11 countries.

The last SEA Games was held in the Philippines in 2019 with the host country bagging the most medals with 149 gold medals, 117 silver and 121 bronze.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screengrab via Equatre Broadcasts/YouTube

Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon to welcome 4,000 runners in person, a first since 2019

To be held on Dec. 4 and 5, 2021.

November 05, 2021, 06:51 PM

Heist-like game in Ang Mo Kio lets you grab all electronic items for 15 minutes at S$55 per bag

Bags are provided.

November 05, 2021, 06:22 PM

Balenciaga selling S$1,590 running shoes that look *really* similar to Asics shoes

Money running out of my pocket fast.

November 05, 2021, 05:47 PM

A no-holds-barred review: S$2 IKEA charcoal hotdog can't be eaten in 1 mouth

Ask not why IKEA made its hotdog black, but how it did it.

November 05, 2021, 05:38 PM

Xu Bin squandered S$20,000 in 2 months during secondary school days, after mother left him in S'pore

He had spent the money to make merry and treat his friends.

November 05, 2021, 05:16 PM

COP26: China slams US for 'empty slogans', Biden says Xi's no-show is a 'big mistake'

The blame game begins.

November 05, 2021, 04:37 PM

S’pore construction company treats its 500 workers to biryani dinner, gives ‘red packets’ for Deepavali

Bringing festive joy to workers during the pandemic.

November 05, 2021, 04:23 PM

Chinese tennis star censored after accusing former top Communist Party leader of sexual assault

All traces of discussion on Weibo had been removed.

November 05, 2021, 03:43 PM

Hougang resident allegedly throws egg at family playing sparklers on Deepavali

Not cool.

November 05, 2021, 03:24 PM

COP26: Are the world's biggest emitters pledging more ambitious climate targets?

New pledges by China and India will make a sizeable difference if their commitments are fulfilled.

November 05, 2021, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.