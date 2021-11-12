Back

SCS selling butterscotch butter at Sheng Siong & Prime supermarkets

Things you never knew you needed.

Mandy How | November 12, 2021, 05:08 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you already thought bread and butter make a fantastic combination (you would be right), SCS is here to make it even better.

The dairy brand has launched a product that we never knew we needed—a spreadable block of butterscotch butter, in 250g of pure glory.

The product was announced on Facebook on Nov. 10, after an Instagram user posted about it.

SCS suggests that the new element lends a "light touch of sweetness" to their creamy butter.

Where to buy

You can purchase the butterscotch butter (S$6.95) at Sheng Siong and Prime supermarkets, as well as online at Redmart.

While it's currently sold out online, a trip to a random Prime outlet showed that the butter was still on the shelves.

Photo by Mandy How

Ingredients:

Photo by Mandy How

Another new product, the rosemary and herb butter, was also spotted next to it:

Photo by Mandy How

Breakfast settled for the next year or so, it seems.

Top image via Mandy How, @qirinrsln on Instagram

Male S'pore citizens & PRs born between Oct. 1, 2004 & Jan. 1, 2005 reminded to register for NS

The inevitable.

November 12, 2021, 05:06 PM

Demonstrators at COP26 dress as Pikachu, demand an end to coal in Japan

Too cute to ignore.

November 12, 2021, 05:04 PM

M'sian drug trafficker accorded full due process under law, PM Lee & Vivian Balakrishnan tell M'sian counterparts

Malaysian leaders previously made appeals.

November 12, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore water polo technical director resigns due to family medical emergency, will be head coach of Australian women's water polo team

He became technical director in January of this year.

November 12, 2021, 04:06 PM

Ex-Pokka CEO Alain Ong charged in court along with 2 ex-Kimly directors

Alain Ong is actress Vivian Lai's husband.

November 12, 2021, 03:58 PM

Japanese train driver sues employer after being docked S$0.60 for 1-minute delay

Company has a "no work, no pay" policy.

November 12, 2021, 03:06 PM

Downtown East adds giant gumball machine installation & interactive dinosaur playground to festive line-up

Blast from the past.

November 12, 2021, 02:11 PM

McDonald's-themed Jenga sets launching as McDelivery bundle in Nov. 2021

Only available via McDelivery.

November 12, 2021, 01:59 PM

M'sian man creates prata shaped like monitor lizard & snake

Mad skills.

November 12, 2021, 12:46 PM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, had e-vaporiser & 6 e-cigarette pods in IMH ward

Fresh charges slapped on him.

November 12, 2021, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.