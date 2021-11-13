Back

SCDF's firefighters & elite team rescues man on 70m high tower crane who had injured his leg

Once the injured worker was lowered to the ground, an SCDF ambulance crew assessed him before conveying him to the Singapore General Hospital.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 13, 2021, 02:09 PM

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters from Central Fire Station and specialists from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were activated at around 8.45pm yesterday, Nov. 12, for a height rescue operation at a construction site along Beach Road.

A man who was working on a tower crane 70 meters in the air had injured his leg, and was unable to climb down to safety.

Two firefighters climbed up a cat ladder to reach the injured man, who was found lying on a platform.

Suspecting that he had broken his leg, the firefighters bandaged and immobilised the injured leg in preparation for the height rescue operation.

Image from SCDF Facebook

Two DART specialists then climbed up the crane and set up a height lowering system involving ropes and pulleys while another team of DART specialists prepared the area on the ground to receive the injured worker.

To lower the man, a DART specialist attached himself to the stretcher which was lowered using a Power Ascender.

Once the injured worker was lowered to the ground, an SCDF ambulance crew assessed him before conveying him to the Singapore General Hospital.

Image from SCDF

