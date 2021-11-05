Famed M'sian bakery Rotiboy opening at Changi Airport T3 in Dec. 2021

Editor's note on Nov. 5, 12:04pm: This article has been amended to reflect that Rotiboy will be opening at Changi Airport Terminal 3, and not Jewel Changi Airport.

Rotiboy is opening its second outlet in Singapore.

Come Dec. 2021, you'll find the Malaysian bakery at Changi Airport Terminal 3, selling its signature namesake bun, Rotiboy.

The bun consists of butter filling and a crisp, coffee-flavoured crust.

Other items in the line-up include:

Mochaboy Chocolate-filled, coffee topping, almond nib sprinkles

Cheeseboy Cream cheese filling, grated cheddar cheese topping

Buttermilkboy Milky butter filling, vanilla topping, chocolate chip sprinkles



The bakery returned to Singapore at Kinex in June 2021, after closing its stores here in 2006.

Its Changi Airport outlet joins other new tenants like TheJellyHearts, 365 Juices Bar, and Subway.

PSA: those driving to the airport can redeem two hours of free parking when they spend S$35 with Mastercard, or S$50 via other payment modes.

Top image via Mothership reader, Rotiboy Singapore/Facebook