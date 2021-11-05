Back

Famed M'sian bakery Rotiboy opening at Changi Airport T3 in Dec. 2021

Second outlet.

Mandy How | November 05, 2021, 10:54 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Editor's note on Nov. 5, 12:04pm: This article has been amended to reflect that Rotiboy will be opening at Changi Airport Terminal 3, and not Jewel Changi Airport.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Rotiboy is opening its second outlet in Singapore.

Come Dec. 2021, you'll find the Malaysian bakery at Changi Airport Terminal 3, selling its signature namesake bun, Rotiboy.

The bun consists of butter filling and a crisp, coffee-flavoured crust.

Photo via Rotiboy Singapore/Facebook

Other items in the line-up include:

  • Mochaboy

    • Chocolate-filled, coffee topping, almond nib sprinkles

  • Cheeseboy

    • Cream cheese filling, grated cheddar cheese topping

  • Buttermilkboy

    • Milky butter filling, vanilla topping, chocolate chip sprinkles

Photo via @rotiboymalaysia on Instagram

The bakery returned to Singapore at Kinex in June 2021, after closing its stores here in 2006.

Its Changi Airport outlet joins other new tenants like TheJellyHearts, 365 Juices Bar, and Subway.

PSA: those driving to the airport can redeem two hours of free parking when they spend S$35 with Mastercard, or S$50 via other payment modes.

Top image via Mothership reader, Rotiboy Singapore/Facebook

NTU student accused of trespassing says she had 'explicit consent' to take photos of performer at drag show

The drag queen in question seems to have a slightly different account.

November 05, 2021, 09:40 AM

Child dresses as Pennywise for Bukit Batok Halloween, finishes 2nd, as 1st place winner scarier

Parents putting in a lot of effort.

November 05, 2021, 04:13 AM

3,003 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 17 more deaths reported

Weekly infection growth rate continues to decline to 0.93.

November 04, 2021, 11:28 PM

S'pore TikTokers' rendition of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham dance at HDB void deck is incredibly on point

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie GREAT

November 04, 2021, 09:44 PM

Westlite dorm migrant workers celebrate Deepavali with gift packs, games & self-designed rangoli

The celebration also coincided with resumption of physical leisure activities and events on-ground at Westlite Accommodation dormitories.

November 04, 2021, 06:19 PM

SCDF commends duo who rescued driver shortly before car caught fire in SLE underpass

A selfless act.

November 04, 2021, 05:58 PM

Public officers who choose to be unvaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave as last resort: PSD

About 3,000 public officers have yet to be vaccinated.

November 04, 2021, 05:00 PM

Kim Lim & new fiancé are giving away free meals and SIA air tickets to frontline & essential workers

"We want to thank them for every effort they have put in,” said Lim.

November 04, 2021, 04:27 PM

US presence vital for Asia's stability & progress; China's economy sustained Asia during the global financial crisis: Ng Eng Hen

U.S. foreign direct investment in Asean has grown to about a trillion dollars compared to USD200 billion 20 years ago.

November 04, 2021, 03:46 PM

Food prices to go up in coming months because of higher cost of energy: Gan Kim Yong

Assistance such as ComCare will be provided to Singapore families who need help, said Gan.

November 04, 2021, 02:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.