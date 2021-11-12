Back

Male S'pore citizens & PRs born between Oct. 1, 2004 & Jan. 1, 2005 reminded to register for NS

The inevitable.

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2021, 05:06 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The latest national service registration period is going to open for eligible males who have come of age and the Ministry of Defence has announced the latest call to enlist in a press release on Nov. 12, 2021.

Born between Oct. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2005

The reminder is targeted at every male citizen and permanent resident of Singapore, born between Oct. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2005 -- both dates inclusive -- who are reminded to register for NS soon.

A registrant must register for NS between Nov. 17, and Dec. 7, 2021 -- both dates inclusive.

Registrants can do so online at https://www.ns.sg, or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium situated at 3 Depot Road, Singapore 109680.

Arrange for medical check-up

Each registrant must while registering, appoint a date between Jan. 7, 2022 and Feb. 11, 2022 -- both dates inclusive -- for his medical examination.

He must go for his medical examination at CMPB on the appointed date between 8am and 1pm.

Deferment allowed for studies in Singapore

Any registrant may apply for the postponement of his liability to report for enlistment in order to complete his studies in Singapore.

This can be done after he commences registration for national service, but before he commences national service.

The application can be made online at https://www.ns.sg, or in person at the CMPB Podium.

Upon successful deferment, the registrant will receive further notice from the proper authority as to when to report for enlistment and go for his medical examination.

Those with queries can call 1800-3676767, email to [email protected], or visit https://www.ns.sg.

Top photo via The Singapore Army Facebook

Demonstrators at COP26 dress as Pikachu, demand an end to coal in Japan

Too cute to ignore.

November 12, 2021, 05:04 PM

M'sian drug trafficker accorded full due process under law, PM Lee & Vivian Balakrishnan tell M'sian counterparts

Malaysian leaders previously made appeals.

November 12, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore water polo technical director resigns due to family medical emergency, will be head coach of Australian women's water polo team

He became technical director in January of this year.

November 12, 2021, 04:06 PM

Ex-Pokka CEO Alain Ong charged in court along with 2 ex-Kimly directors

Alain Ong is actress Vivian Lai's husband.

November 12, 2021, 03:58 PM

Japanese train driver sues employer after being docked S$0.60 for 1-minute delay

Company has a "no work, no pay" policy.

November 12, 2021, 03:06 PM

Downtown East adds giant gumball machine installation & interactive dinosaur playground to festive line-up

Blast from the past.

November 12, 2021, 02:11 PM

McDonald's-themed Jenga sets launching as McDelivery bundle in Nov. 2021

Only available via McDelivery.

November 12, 2021, 01:59 PM

M'sian man creates prata shaped like monitor lizard & snake

Mad skills.

November 12, 2021, 12:46 PM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, had e-vaporiser & 6 e-cigarette pods in IMH ward

Fresh charges slapped on him.

November 12, 2021, 12:45 PM

New food court with 5 modern concepts at Botanic Gardens by Les Amis Group

A number of cuisines under one roof.

November 12, 2021, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.