Male S'pore citizens & PRs born between Oct. 1, 2004 & Jan. 1, 2005 reminded to register for NS

The latest national service registration period is going to open for eligible males who have come of age and the Ministry of Defence has announced the latest call to enlist in a press release on Nov. 12, 2021.

Born between Oct. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2005

The reminder is targeted at every male citizen and permanent resident of Singapore, born between Oct. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2005 -- both dates inclusive -- who are reminded to register for NS soon.

A registrant must register for NS between Nov. 17, and Dec. 7, 2021 -- both dates inclusive.

Registrants can do so online at https://www.ns.sg, or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium situated at 3 Depot Road, Singapore 109680.

Arrange for medical check-up

Each registrant must while registering, appoint a date between Jan. 7, 2022 and Feb. 11, 2022 -- both dates inclusive -- for his medical examination.

He must go for his medical examination at CMPB on the appointed date between 8am and 1pm.

Deferment allowed for studies in Singapore

Any registrant may apply for the postponement of his liability to report for enlistment in order to complete his studies in Singapore.

This can be done after he commences registration for national service, but before he commences national service.

The application can be made online at https://www.ns.sg, or in person at the CMPB Podium.

Upon successful deferment, the registrant will receive further notice from the proper authority as to when to report for enlistment and go for his medical examination.

Those with queries can call 1800-3676767, email to [email protected], or visit https://www.ns.sg.

