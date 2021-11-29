Prince Charles denies questioning skin tone of Harry & Meghan's child

Prince Charles has denied questioning the complexion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child.

Allegations made in a book

The allegations were made in the book "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" by journalist Christopher Andersen, as reported by Page Six.

The book, which is due to be released on Tuesday (Nov. 30), alleged that on the morning of Harry and Meghan's engagement in November 2017, Charles had asked his wife Camilla: "I wonder what the children will look like?"

Camilla was apparently "somewhat taken aback".

She replied, according to Page Six: "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain."

Charles then purportedly questioned: "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

Allgations denied

On Monday (Nov. 29), Charles' spokesman rejected the claims made in the book.

According to Reuters, the spokesman said: "This is fiction and not worth further comment."

Interview with Oprah in March 2021

The allegations recall the bombshell interview Harry and Meghan had with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In the interview, Meghan said that there had been several "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born" within the royal family.

Harry confirmed these conversations but added that he would never share details about them.

Following the interview with Oprah, Prince William defended the Royal Family, saying that they are "not a racist family".

A statement was also issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, stating:

"The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

