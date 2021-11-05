Popular S$3 oyster cakes by home-based business-turned-kiosk in new Punggol mall

A new stall at Northshore Plaza I—Sixth Floor Oyster Cake— has become quite a hit among Punggol residents.

Its Original Oyster Cake (S$3) is filled with oysters, whole prawn, minced pork, and chives. It is also topped with peanuts.

The dough that forms the outer crust and the chewy interior is made from three types of flour, and contains salt and chicken seasoning for a savoury kick.

How oyster cakes are typically made

Oyster cakes hail from Fuzhou, China. They're sometimes called UFO because of their circular, slightly flat shape.

First, the dough batter is scooped into a ladle.

It is then filled with the fillings (minced meat, prawn/ oyster/ scallop/ vegetables), before being covered with another layer of batter. A few peanuts are added on top before the entire thing is dunked into hot oil.

After a couple of minutes, the oyster cake comes out with a crispy exterior and soft, piping hot filling.

If you're wondering if the oyster cakes are any good, Sixth Floor Oyster Cake has a 5-star review on Facebook, with customers recommending the oyster cakes for their fresh and generous filling

Used to be a home-based business

The business is run by Khung Wai Yeen, 40, and his next-door neighbour Calvin Lau, 51, according to 8 Days.

It started out as home-based business from Khung's 6th-floor HDB flat in Punggol.

The demand for Khung's oyster cakes was apparently so good that he decided to open a physical stall at Northshore Plaza 1.

For the time being, the pair is limiting each customer to four oyster cakes, so that people don't have to wait too long for their turn.

Once the business stabilises, they might bring back another oyster cake variation from the home-based business days: Kimchi Oyster Cakes.

Here's a photo of their stall:

And here's a photo of the general area where you can find Sixth Floor Oyster Cake:

Sixth Floor Oyster Cake

Address: 407 Northshore Drive, Northshore Plaza I, #02-41 Punggol, Singapore 820407 (map)

Opening hours: 10am - 3pm, 5pm - 9pm, daily

Social media: Instagram • Facebook

All images via Sixth Floor Oyster Cake unless stated.