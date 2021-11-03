Man, 31, allegedly challenged police to fight at Bukit Timah petrol station after failing breathalyser test

A video of about eight Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers arresting a man at a petrol station was circulated online on Nov. 2.

The 14-second clip did not provide much context, but depicted officers in the midst of subduing the man, and eventually succeeding in bringing him to the ground.

A male voice could be heard shouting, "Give me his name, f*cker!"

The person had started to repeat himself when the video, taken by a driver in another car, was cut off.

Allegedly challenged officers to a fight

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that they had received a call for assistance at 141 Bukit Timah Road on Nov. 2, at 7:26am.

A 31-year-old man had failed the breathalyser test and was informed by the officers that he would be arrested for drink driving.

However, during the arrest, the man had allegedly shouted vulgarities at the officers, challenged the officers to a fight, and resisted arrest.

The police said that necessary force was used to restrain him.

Investigations also revealed that the man had purportedly provided false particulars to the officers.

He was subsequently arrested on four counts: drink driving, using abusive language against a public servant, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and providing false information to a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via District Singapore/Facebook