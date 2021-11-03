Back

Man, 31, allegedly challenged police to fight at Bukit Timah petrol station after failing breathalyser test

Kerfuffle.

Mandy How | November 03, 2021, 11:33 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A video of about eight Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers arresting a man at a petrol station was circulated online on Nov. 2.

The 14-second clip did not provide much context, but depicted officers in the midst of subduing the man, and eventually succeeding in bringing him to the ground.

A male voice could be heard shouting, "Give me his name, f*cker!"

The person had started to repeat himself when the video, taken by a driver in another car, was cut off.

Allegedly challenged officers to a fight

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that they had received a call for assistance at 141 Bukit Timah Road on Nov. 2, at 7:26am.

A 31-year-old man had failed the breathalyser test and was informed by the officers that he would be arrested for drink driving.

However, during the arrest, the man had allegedly shouted vulgarities at the officers, challenged the officers to a fight, and resisted arrest.

The police said that necessary force was used to restrain him.

Investigations also revealed that the man had purportedly provided false particulars to the officers.

He was subsequently arrested on four counts: drink driving, using abusive language against a public servant, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and providing false information to a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via District Singapore/Facebook

Man, 30, arrested after allegedly attacking man, 26, he didn't know with pen knife in Bedok

The victim suffered a minor laceration on the back of his neck.

November 03, 2021, 10:33 AM

S'pore teen boy, 19, jokes about dying of Covid-19, shuts down Pulau Tekong NS training

One thing led to another, as he failed to clarify in time it was just a joke.

November 03, 2021, 03:41 AM

3,496 new Covid-19 cases & 9 Covid-19 deaths reported in S’pore

Update on Nov. 2.

November 02, 2021, 11:35 PM

Tokyo attacker dressed as Joker regrets not being able to kill anyone, planned attack since June

He shared that he was facing problems with work and his friends.

November 02, 2021, 08:20 PM

WP's Jamus Lim proposes wealth tax of 0.5% to 2% on the ultra-rich

He explained that wealth taxes can reduce overall inequality in society. 

November 02, 2021, 07:35 PM

Stone lion statues guarding S'pore on Oct. 31 actually 2 women in disguise for Halloween

A very unique Halloween costume idea.

November 02, 2021, 07:13 PM

Whimsical cafe at Ngee Ann City surrounds you with really, really a lot of pastel flowers

They serve a wide range of food and beverages too.

November 02, 2021, 06:37 PM

Old Chang Kee now selling steamed version of curry puff at Raffles Place

If you think it's a travesty, not everyone agrees.

November 02, 2021, 06:32 PM

Parents should not call up teachers at midnight asking about trivial matters: Chan Chun Sing

Chan noted that most parents were supportive, but a small minority placed an outsized demand on teachers.

November 02, 2021, 06:06 PM

S'porean Navy Officer was first foreigner to top his class in US Naval Academy in 2012

Making history.

November 02, 2021, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.