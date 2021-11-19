Man, 72, riding PMA dies after colliding with motorbike while crossing road in Tampines

On Nov. 17, an elderly man on a personal mobility aid was crossing the road when he was hit by a moving motorbike.

The accident occurred along Tampines Avenue 3 towards Tampines Avenue 4, in front of Block 827, at 11 pm that day.

The elderly man

According to Shinmin Daily News, the 72-year-old man, known as Yusoff, was flung off his vehicle. He suffered a head fracture and slipped into a coma. He died in the hospital the day after.

When the Chinese paper spoke to Yusoff's daughter, she informed them that her father had died from severe head injuries at around 10 pm on Nov. 18, after the accident.

His daughter believes that Yusoff was on his way home from a meeting with friends when he met with the accident.

The retired taxi driver, who goes out every day to drink tea and hang out with friends living nearby, would come home late, his daughter said.

Upon learning that her father was in the hospital from a friend, the family rushed down to the hospital. He was still conscious when they arrived.

The elderly man died in the company of his family.

Police's response

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that at 11:16pm on Nov. 17, the police were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a man on a personal mobility aid along Tampines Avenue 3 towards Tampines Avenue 4.

A 72-year-old male personal mobility aid user and a 20-year-old female motorcycle pillion rider were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps.