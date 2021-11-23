Korean actors Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae-joon are getting married

Korean actress Park Shin Hye is getting married to actor Choi Tae-joon next year.

This was announced through Park's agency, Salt Entertainment, on Nov. 23, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

The agency also revealed that Park is pregnant.

Park has shared the good news on her fan cafe as well, a forum where idols can post life updates and interact with fans.

The couple has been dating for about three to four years, since 2017.

Both are alumni from the same tertiary institution, having graduated from Chung Ang University.

They will be holding their wedding in private on Jan. 22, 2022.

31-year-old Park Shin Hye rose to fame through drama "Stairway to Heaven" in 2003.

She is also known for many other K-dramas, including "You're Beautiful", "The Heirs", "The Doctors," as well as recent movies like "#Alive" and "The Call".

Top image via Soompi and Choi Tae-joon's Instagram