Back

S'porean woman sets up pantry corner near Jalan Besar CC with free food for residents in need

It is a project that she and her friend embarked to help those in the neighbourhood.

Karen Lui | November 01, 2021, 05:19 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Any residents near Jalan Besar Community Centre who need daily food essentials can check out the new pantry corner at Block 817 Jellicoe Road.

All items at the pantry corner including cooking oil, instant noodles, milk, salt, and sugar are free for anyone to take.

Free food essentials for those in need

The initiative was set up by Anne Gasper, a 33-year-old Singaporean woman in the tech industry, and her 32-year-old non-Singaporean female friend.

The initiative was first suggested by another friend named Naidu, and was initially supposed to start in November.

However, Gasper and her friend chose to start the initiative before Deepavali (Nov. 4).

Image by Anne Gasper.

Speaking to Mothership, Gasper shared that they plan to set it up every two weeks on a Saturday morning and may look to expand to two spots in the future.

The 33-year-old disclosed that they are not working with any external vendors or agencies and and have fully funded the initiative this time round.

"We will be carrying on the subsequent efforts with the support of a couple of our friends who are also in this with us."

Having lived in the neighbourhood for her entire life, Gasper noticed many seniors in the area and believed the items might be of use to them during this period. Hence, this location was chosen, she said.

Items available

Gasper said that the pantry will be focusing on the following essential items that are presently available at the pantry corner:

  • vegetable oil

  • cornflakes

  • milk

  • instant noodles

  • instant oatmeal

  • cane sugar

  • salt

  • pasta

  • canned milk

  • canned sardines

Image by Anne Gasper.

They may expand the current line-up of items to include rice and more meat products, she revealed, adding that they have created a menu of items for different fortnights.

Positive response

Gasper had only managed to catch sight of one elderly person walking away with two items.

A quick chat with the elderly person who spoke Tamil revealed to Gasper that a number of the residents in the area have gained awareness about this free-for-all pantry corner.

According to Gasper who monitored the place for two days, all the items had been picked up by people by Sunday (Oct. 31) morning.

Image courtesy of Anne Gasper.

As it is a project that they embarked to help those in the neighbourhood, Gasper shared that her team is "pretty self-sufficient" at the moment.

However, those who would like to contribute in some way or form to the initiative can drop her an email at [email protected]

Food Pantry

Address: Block 817 Jellicoe Road Singapore 200817

Top images via Anne Gasper.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Traditional neighbourhood bakery waffles with Musang King filling found at AMK Hub basement

Petition for more durian fillings in durian products!!

November 01, 2021, 04:55 PM

WP chief Pritam Singh: Raeesah Khan shouldn't have been untruthful in Parliament

Pritam Singh also spoke about the 'significant freedom of speech' Members of Parliament (MP) have in Parliament.

November 01, 2021, 04:49 PM

WP's Raeesah Khan lied about accompanying rape victim, reveals she is survivor of sexual assault

She said she shared the anecdote of another person without their consent.

November 01, 2021, 04:29 PM

1,500 healthcare workers quit in first 6 months of 2021: MOH

Pre-pandemic, 2,000 quit annually.

November 01, 2021, 04:29 PM

Shawn Yue flamed by Chinese netizens for 'heavy Taiwanese accent' in vlog

Despite pledging his loyalty to China on multiple occasions.

November 01, 2021, 03:47 PM

Energy retailer exits reflect severe global shock, but no disruption to S'pore electricity supply: Tan See Leng

Tan also touched on the global factors surrounding the exit of the retailers.

November 01, 2021, 03:33 PM

3 male, 2 female, aged 15-19, arrested after stealing car, crashing it, fleeing from Yishun, hurting police

A plethora of charges.

November 01, 2021, 02:57 PM

Climate change: Past 7 years set to be the hottest on record, global sea level rise at new high

All eyes on the world's biggest climate conference COP26.

November 01, 2021, 02:48 PM

Squid Game-themed staycay at Goodwood Park brings show's mania to the bedroom

Red light, I repeat, red light.

November 01, 2021, 02:18 PM

'There were shortcomings by all parties': Koh Poh Koon on Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory incident

He said that the situation has been calm since Oct. 13, when the incident occurred.

November 01, 2021, 01:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.