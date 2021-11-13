Old Chang Kee's limited edition panda-themed mala chicken puff only available on Nov. 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know that Singapore welcomed its first giant panda cub on Aug. 14.
To commemorate the 100-day milestone of the cub, Old Chang Kee has created a Panda Mala Chicken'O.
Panda-shaped mala chicken puff
The Panda Mala Chicken'O will only be on sale for one day - Nov. 21, 2021.
Made in the likeness of a panda head, the puff is available in three variations - a smiling panda, a blushing panda, and an expressionless panda.
Regardless of the facial expression, the puff contains mala chicken fillings - a tribute to the panda's Sichuan origins.
Each puff costs S$3.
The limited edition puff will be available in limited stocks at the following outlets:
- Northpoint City
- Paragon
- Ang Mo Kio Hub
- Causeway Point
- NEX
- City Square Mall
- [email protected]
- Raffles City
- Jurong Point
- Sun Plaza
- Yew Tee Point
- Bugis Junction
- Vivocity
- Suntec City
- IMM
- Choa Chu Kang MRT
- Jewel Changi Airport
- Compass One
- Waterway Point
- Hougang Mall
- No. 19 Mackenzie Road
- Tanjong Pagar Plaza
- Tampines MRT
- Junction 8
Click here to view the openings hours of each store.
Other limited edition launches
Top images by Old Chang Kee.
