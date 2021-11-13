Old Chang Kee's limited edition panda-themed mala chicken puff only available on Nov. 21, 2021

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know that Singapore welcomed its first giant panda cub on Aug. 14.

To commemorate the 100-day milestone of the cub, Old Chang Kee has created a Panda Mala Chicken'O.

Panda-shaped mala chicken puff

The Panda Mala Chicken'O will only be on sale for one day - Nov. 21, 2021.

Made in the likeness of a panda head, the puff is available in three variations - a smiling panda, a blushing panda, and an expressionless panda.

Regardless of the facial expression, the puff contains mala chicken fillings - a tribute to the panda's Sichuan origins.

Each puff costs S$3.

The limited edition puff will be available in limited stocks at the following outlets:

Northpoint City

Paragon

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Causeway Point

NEX

City Square Mall

[email protected]

Raffles City

Jurong Point

Sun Plaza

Yew Tee Point

Bugis Junction

Vivocity

Suntec City

IMM

Choa Chu Kang MRT

Jewel Changi Airport

Compass One

Waterway Point

Hougang Mall

No. 19 Mackenzie Road

Tanjong Pagar Plaza

Tampines MRT

Junction 8

Click here to view the openings hours of each store.

Other limited edition launches

Top images by Old Chang Kee.