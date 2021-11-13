Back

Old Chang Kee's limited edition panda-themed mala chicken puff only available on Nov. 21, 2021

Panda, panda, panda, panda.

Karen Lui | November 13, 2021, 11:12 AM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know that Singapore welcomed its first giant panda cub on Aug. 14.

To commemorate the 100-day milestone of the cub, Old Chang Kee has created a Panda Mala Chicken'O.

Image by Old Chang Kee.

Panda-shaped mala chicken puff

The Panda Mala Chicken'O will only be on sale for one day - Nov. 21, 2021.

Smiling panda. Image by Old Chang Kee.

Made in the likeness of a panda head, the puff is available in three variations - a smiling panda, a blushing panda, and an expressionless panda.

Blushing panda. Image by Old Chang Kee.

Expressionless panda. Image by Old Chang Kee.

Regardless of the facial expression, the puff contains mala chicken fillings - a tribute to the panda's Sichuan origins.

Each puff costs S$3.

Image by Old Chang Kee.

The limited edition puff will be available in limited stocks at the following outlets:

  • Northpoint City

  • Paragon

  • Ang Mo Kio Hub

  • Causeway Point

  • NEX

  • City Square Mall

  • [email protected]

  • Raffles City

  • Jurong Point

  • Sun Plaza

  • Yew Tee Point

  • Bugis Junction

  • Vivocity

  • Suntec City

  • IMM

  • Choa Chu Kang MRT

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Compass One

  • Waterway Point

  • Hougang Mall

  • No. 19 Mackenzie Road

  • Tanjong Pagar Plaza

  • Tampines MRT

  • Junction 8

Click here to view the openings hours of each store.

Other limited edition launches

Top images by Old Chang Kee.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Xi Jinping & Joe Biden to meet virtually on Nov. 15, 2021

The first one-on-one meeting since Biden took office.

November 13, 2021, 11:01 AM

Pokémon-themed staycation at Fairmont S'pore with free Nintendo Switch & Pokémon games loan sets

Free merch too.

November 13, 2021, 10:50 AM

Married, middle-aged men more likely to panic sell investments when markets crash. Why?

The importance of learning to embrace ‘manxiety’.

November 13, 2021, 10:21 AM

Udders founders on staying crazy, their cheesy higher purpose, & giving out 21-month 'bonuses'

Most would consider David Yim and Wong Peck Lin to be the successful founders of a ice cream business with 6 shops and 400 retail points, but they are careful not to take themselves too seriously.

November 13, 2021, 09:59 AM

3,099 new Covid-19 cases reported in S’pore on Nov. 12, 14 deaths including 35-year-old

Today's update.

November 12, 2021, 11:56 PM

Christopher Lee launches his own golf apparel brand in Taiwan

The brand is also an acronym of Lee's Chinese name.

November 12, 2021, 10:53 PM

M'sia proposes reopening its borders to foreign visitors by Jan. 1, 2022

Malaysia's total population is over 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

November 12, 2021, 10:15 PM

India asks for US$1 trillion of climate finance, will only submit enhanced emissions targets after COP26

As one of the biggest carbon emitters, India's commitment will be crucial to keeping global warming under control.

November 12, 2021, 09:20 PM

Starbucks S'pore letting you order Taylor Swift's favourite drink from Nov. 13

It's called the ‘Taylor's Version’.

November 12, 2021, 07:52 PM

Penang state govt official wants Penang International Airport to be included in S'pore VTL

There were 107 flights per week from Changi to Penang pre-pandemic.

November 12, 2021, 07:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.