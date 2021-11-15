Back

S'pore otter pup spotted paralysed from waist down, otter watchers aware of it

Can only monitor for now.

Belmont Lay | November 15, 2021, 12:58 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An otter pup, which appeared to be unable to move its hind legs, has been spotted by various members of the public who crossed paths with it and have expressed concerns about the wild animal's welfare.

A post put up on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group highlighted the otter pup's physical condition and expressed concern about its survivability in the wild.

The post said the otter was spotted at Marina Bay near Red Dot Museum with what appeared to be a broken leg.

Dragging around its hind legs

The video showed the otter pup dragging its limp hind legs behind him, even though it was still able to move and keep up with the rest of the family.

A photo posted also showed the otter pup feeding on fish, suggesting that its lack of mobility in its two legs was not hampering its welfare for now.

Acres, OtterWatch aware

The woman who put up the post said she has informed Acres (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) and OtterWatch, a community that monitors otters in Singapore.

Both groups said they are aware of the otter pup's situation and can only monitor for now.

Another video of otter pup

A video put up by another woman in response to the post showed a close-up shot of the otter pup.

It showed more clearly that the otter appeared paralysed from the waist down as both its hind legs were not mobile.

It was, however, able to move with its two front legs.

The otter pup could also be heard squeaking, suggesting it was still vocal and agile enough to keep up with the rest of its family.

Death and injuries

Contrary to popular belief, the otter population is not increasing at an alarming rate in Singapore owing to deaths and injuries, which keeps their total numbers in flux.

Adult otters succumb to an assortment of life-threatening conditions, including injuries sustained during fights or encounters with predators, while juvenile otters can sometimes be cut off from the rest of the pack, which reduces their ability to survive.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore's children vaccination trial making progress, planning to start recruitment of 1st batch of participants

KK Hospital will be overseeing the vaccine trials for children.

November 15, 2021, 07:37 PM

Up to 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers in dorms to be allowed to visit anywhere in S'pore each day

They will also be allowed to visit recreation centres daily for up to 8 hours, from Dec. 3.

November 15, 2021, 06:54 PM

S'pore to extend VTL to 5 more countries including Indonesia & India

More countries.

November 15, 2021, 06:50 PM

S’pore-M’sia VTL-like arrangement for land links to be launched ‘hopefully in a few weeks’ time’

Hopefully soon.

November 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

Up to 5 from same household can dine in at hawker centres & coffeeshops once VDS checks ready

MTF co-chair Gan Kim Yong said that the "majority" of hawker centres will be able to put in place the required measures by the end of November.

November 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

Rui En buys ugly portrait from viral Shopee seller as housewarming gift for Dennis Chew

What a good buy.

November 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

New nature sanctuary at Gardens by the Bay, Kingfisher Wetlands, has wildlife lookout & giant kingfisher sculptures

Very scenic.

November 15, 2021, 06:42 PM

30 men & 7 women, aged 21-66, under investigation for selling sex medicine, illegal massage & gambling in Geylang

Geylang back in business.

November 15, 2021, 06:21 PM

20m tree nearly falls on jogger, 53, in Bishan-AMK Park, misses by 2 seconds

When you run to keep fit but nature has other plans.

November 15, 2021, 05:28 PM

3 snow leopards die of Covid-19 at US zoo

The Oct. 13 statement also stated that the zoo's Sumatran tigers had tested positive for the virus.

November 15, 2021, 05:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.