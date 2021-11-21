Back

One Piece hits 1000 episodes, announces new movie potentially revolving around Shanks

Long journey.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 21, 2021, 02:27 PM

One Piece will air its 1000th episode on Nov. 21, 2021.

Here's the trailer.

And a fanmade comparison to the first opening.

Episode 1,000 will indeed be featuring a special iteration of the very first opening "We Are".

*Minor Spoilers*

If you aren't really caught up on the series, the crew is currently in Wano, more specifically Onigashima. Here, they are facing off against two emperors of the sea.

So that's going to be fun.

This milestone has been a long way coming, with plenty of supplementary material revolving the Strawhat Pirates.

This includes five short films revolving around various One Piece themes.

That live action vibe continues with the announcement of the cast for the live-action Netflix adaptation.

Another recent release that has caught the fanbase's attention is the announcement of a new animated movie.

This time apparently focusing on the enigmatic Shanks.

According to CBR, the movie "One Piece Red", will be out in Japan on August 6, 2022.

Image from One Piece twitter/ Toei animations

