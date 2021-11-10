Rubbish bins float in knee-deep floodwaters in Bukit Timah on Nov. 9

Singapore was pounded by heavy rain on Nov. 9, which led to flooding in some areas.

Flooding at King's Road

Videos circulating on WhatsApp and shared with Mothership showed King's Road outside Nanyang Primary School in Bukit Timah completely flooded.

It was subsequently posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante as well.

Here's a top down view of the situation filmed by a resident.

The floodwaters were so deep that they extended all the way into driveways of private property, and would likely have seeped indoors into the houses.

Another video was filmed by someone driving through the area.

The woman behind the camera repeatedly said "Oh my god" and expressed her worry about how the flooding will affect her car.

From the video, the floodwaters appeared to have swept over several rubbish bins, upending its contents, and trash can be seen floating around.

Two passers-by, including a student, were spotted wading through the waters.

The waters were about knee-deep at the time.

Cool weather to come

Videos of more flooding and heavy rains in other parts of Singapore were also posted to Facebook.

Currently, it is forecast that there will be thundery showers over many areas in Singapore in the late afternoon and evening of Nov. 10.

It is also predicted that Singapore will see thundery showers over many areas in the morning of Nov. 11.

Previously, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore's fortnightly report, the total rainfall for the first half of November 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The wetter weather in the coming fortnight may also bring relatively cooler temperatures to the island on a few days, with daily maximum temperatures below 32°C and daily minimum temperatures below 23°C.

Top photo circulated on WhatsApp via Mothership reader