1,767 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, fall in cases likely due to fewer swabs done over Deepavali public holiday

This brings the total number of cases to 212,745.

Jason Fan | November 05, 2021, 11:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,767 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 5.

According to MOH, the fall in the number of cases today is likely due to fewer swabs done over the Deepavali public holiday at Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Nov. 5: 1,767

New community cases: 1,639

New imported cases: 8

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 120

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.81

Total number of cases reported thus far: 212,745

Deaths

New deaths reported on Nov. 5: 9

Age: Between 67 to 85, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 468

Hospital situation

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 282

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 70

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 70

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.6 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 17 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, all of which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

