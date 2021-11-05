1,767 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, fall in cases likely due to fewer swabs done over Deepavali public holiday

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,767 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 5.
According to MOH, the fall in the number of cases today is likely due to fewer swabs done over the Deepavali public holiday at Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Nov. 5: 1,767
New community cases: 1,639
New imported cases: 8
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 120
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.81
Total number of cases reported thus far: 212,745
Deaths
New deaths reported on Nov. 5: 9
Age: Between 67 to 85, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 468
Hospital situation
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 282
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 70
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 70
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.6 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 85 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 17 per cent of population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring five active clusters, all of which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via NEA/FB.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.