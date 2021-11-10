10 people, aged between 18 to 25, investigated for Newton hotel room birthday gathering

The police are investigating five men and five women, aged between 18 and 25, for alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

A 25-year-old man from the group was also arrested for allegedly causing hurt to two others from the group after the celebrations.

Gathered in a hotel room along Newton Road

On Oct. 30, 2021, the police received a call for assistance at a hotel located along Newton Road.

Their investigations revealed that 10 persons had allegedly gathered for a birthday celebration in the hotel room.

Police investigations against all 10 are ongoing.

The hotel is also being investigated by the Singapore Tourism Board for its alleged breach of safe management measures.

25-year-old man arrested

The police also found that after the celebrations, the 25-year-old man had allegedly acted aggressively against two other persons from the group and caused injury to them.

He was arrested for causing hurt by an act which endangers life or personal safety of others.

The man is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

Individuals found guilty of the offence of causing hurt by an act which endangers life or personal safety of others are liable for a fine which may extend to $5,000, an imprisonment term which may extend to one year, or both.

Individuals found guilty of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt are liable for a fine which may extend to $5,000, an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, or both.

Individuals found guilty of breaching the regulations under Covid-19 regulations are liable for a fine not exceeding $10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding six months, or both.

