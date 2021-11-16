New VivoCity lok lok kiosk offering opening promo of S$1 per stick till Nov. 30

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
While going across the causeway to get your favourite lok lok may still be out of reach for now, there are still options to satisfy your craving in Singapore.
A new lok lok place has just opened in VivoCity, and best of all, it's air-conditioned.
Fusion skewers, bento sets
The loklok kiosk, called LOK LOK LOH, is located at the basement of VivoCity, and sells more than 20 different items.
Beyond selling traditional skewers, the kiosk will also offer fusion skewers, like dough fritter, beancurd skin and prawn paste chicken.
Each skewer can be either fried or boiled, and is complemented with home-made speciality sauces, like chilli crab, salted egg, and torched mentaiko.
It is branded as Singapore's first lok lok kiosk in a high-traffic shopping mall, and is currently obtaining its Halal certification.
LOK LOK LOH is also offering all-day rice bento sets, from S$4.80.
From now till Nov. 30, the kiosk will be celebrating their opening with a S$1 per stick offer, limited to five skewers per customer.
There is no minimum purchase required for the promotion.
Address: VivoCity, B2-K15
Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm daily.
Top image via LOK LOK LOH.
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.
See you in our inbox!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.