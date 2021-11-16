Back

New VivoCity lok lok kiosk offering opening promo of S$1 per stick till Nov. 30

Lok lok with air-conditioning.

Jason Fan | November 16, 2021, 11:07 AM

While going across the causeway to get your favourite lok lok may still be out of reach for now, there are still options to satisfy your craving in Singapore.

A new lok lok place has just opened in VivoCity, and best of all, it's air-conditioned.

Fusion skewers, bento sets

The loklok kiosk, called LOK LOK LOH, is located at the basement of VivoCity, and sells more than 20 different items.

Beyond selling traditional skewers, the kiosk will also offer fusion skewers, like dough fritter, beancurd skin and prawn paste chicken.

Image via LOK LOK LOH.

Each skewer can be either fried or boiled, and is complemented with home-made speciality sauces, like chilli crab, salted egg, and torched mentaiko.

It is branded as Singapore's first lok lok kiosk in a high-traffic shopping mall, and is currently obtaining its Halal certification.

Image via LOK LOK LOH.

LOK LOK LOH is also offering all-day rice bento sets, from S$4.80.

Image via LOK LOK LOH.

From now till Nov. 30, the kiosk will be celebrating their opening with a S$1 per stick offer, limited to five skewers per customer.

There is no minimum purchase required for the promotion.

Image via LOK LOK LOH.

Address: VivoCity, B2-K15

Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm daily.

Top image via LOK LOK LOH.

