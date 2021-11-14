This giant N95-inspired tote bag allows you to wear 2 masks at once

At this point, you will be forgiven if you're sick and tired of having to wear a mask everywhere you go.

However, like it or not, Covid-19 is here to stay, and it's not likely that we will stop wearing masks anytime soon.

If that's the case, instead of resenting masks, why not embrace them?

Comes in different sizes

This was likely the idea behind a surge in popularity of tote bags inspired by N95 masks, which can be found on several shopping platforms.

For example, you can buy this N95 tote bag on Shopee.

You can also find them on Lazada.

The text on the tote bags may vary, and some may not even be in English, but most of them have a common message imprinted on them: Stop Covid-19.

The bags come in different sizes, and two main colours (white and black), although some retailers are selling them in a variety of different colours as well.

While the cost of the tote bags may vary based on quality and shipping cost, you can find snag one at most online retailers for anywhere between S$10 and S$20.

If the pandemic is not going anywhere, you might as well embrace it.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Shopee & Lazada.