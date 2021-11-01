Back

Muhyiddin’s party refutes bribery allegations & claims he was just returning change

Only RM5 though.

Faris Alfiq | November 01, 2021, 06:10 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Photos of former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin allegedly giving out bribes to voters ahead of the Nov. 20 Malacca state election have been circulating on social media.

Twitter user @SyedAkramin posted on Oct. 30 a photo of Muhyiddin, who was clad in a blue shirt and a white hat, handing over a RM5 (S$1.60) bill to a motorcyclist.

The Twitter user also tagged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in his post.

The tweet has garnered more than 5,100 retweets and more than 8,000 likes at the time of writing.

Muhyiddin stepped down as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Aug. 16, but remained as Bersatu's president and a member of parliament for the Pagoh constituency.

Party denies bribery allegation

In response to the viral tweet, which implied that Muhyiddin was bribing voters, Bersatu vice-president Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen has denied such allegations, Malaysiakini reported.

Rafiq added that the allegation was slanderous and meant to defame Muhyiddin.

He also reportedly claimed via an audio statement that the photo was taken when Muhyiddin visited the drive-thru of a Gerai Prihatin Rakyat (People's Care Stall).

Muhyiddin was returning a RM5 change to the motorcyclist after he was done shopping, he asserted.

The stall was having a drive-thru sale for the first 2,000 customers.

Gerai Prihatin Rakyat is a sundry shop that sells goods at low prices. Set up by a non-governmental organisation, it is closely linked to Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional, according to Malaysiakini.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Malaysia's electoral watchdog, Bersih 2.0, said that the low-cost shop is going against electoral laws as they are selling items at very low prices, which could influence voters to support certain parties and candidates. 

Bersatu is slated to face UMNO and Pakatan Harapan in the Nov. 20 polls, while MUDA, which is led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq, expressed their interest in contesting in the state election.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via SyedAkramin/Twitter

Does diet affect fertility & other burning questions on fertility & pregnancy, answered

You can also go for a fertility health check-up.

November 01, 2021, 05:56 PM

MOH 'seriously looking' into 'monetary award' for healthcare workers: Ong Ye Kung

The minister said that this was the least that could be done.

November 01, 2021, 05:26 PM

S'porean woman sets up pantry corner near Jalan Besar CC with free food for residents in need

It is a project that she and her friend embarked to help those in the neighbourhood.

November 01, 2021, 05:19 PM

Traditional neighbourhood bakery waffles with Musang King filling found at AMK Hub basement

Petition for more durian fillings in durian products!!

November 01, 2021, 04:55 PM

WP chief Pritam Singh: Raeesah Khan shouldn't have been untruthful in Parliament

Pritam Singh also spoke about the 'significant freedom of speech' Members of Parliament (MP) have in Parliament.

November 01, 2021, 04:49 PM

WP's Raeesah Khan lied about accompanying rape victim, reveals she is survivor of sexual assault

She said she shared the anecdote of another person without their consent.

November 01, 2021, 04:29 PM

1,500 healthcare workers quit in first 6 months of 2021: MOH

Pre-pandemic, 2,000 quit annually.

November 01, 2021, 04:29 PM

Shawn Yue flamed by Chinese netizens for 'heavy Taiwanese accent' in vlog

Despite pledging his loyalty to China on multiple occasions.

November 01, 2021, 03:47 PM

Energy retailer exits reflect severe global shock, but no disruption to S'pore electricity supply: Tan See Leng

Tan also touched on the global factors surrounding the exit of the retailers.

November 01, 2021, 03:33 PM

3 male, 2 female, aged 15-19, arrested after stealing car, crashing it, fleeing from Yishun, hurting police

A plethora of charges.

November 01, 2021, 02:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.