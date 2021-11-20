M'cyclist, 21, taken to hospital after accident along TPE, family looking for witnesses

A motorcycle and a car were involved in a road accident along Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Thursday (Nov. 18) afternoon.

Pictures of the incident were posted on Facebook by a woman who claimed to be the motorcyclist's cousin.

Motorcyclist was injured

Based on the pictures, the motorcyclist appears to have suffered injuries on his arms and leg.

Paramedics can also be seen attending to the injured motorcyclist.

Appeal for witnesses

The Facebook post was accompanied by an appeal for witnesses.

The incident allegedly involved a grey BMW car which had "abruptly" entered the same lane as the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to jam brake and skid.

Facebook group Roads.sg also shared the post, seeking for witnesses to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car along TPE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) at 12:33pm on Nov. 18.

The 21-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Siti Aoki/FB.